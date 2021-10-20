Back

Divided opinions over Ladyironchef & wife after screenshots posted to IG account behind NOC exposé

Interlude.

Mandy How | October 20, 2021, 04:29 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Despite being served legal papers, the anonymous Instagram account behind the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) exposé does not appear as if it has plans to stop.

Over the weekend, during a lull in the saga, @sgcickenrice turned their attention to Ladyironchef, a local food blog run by Brad Lau and his wife, Melody Yap.

The deluge of Instagram Stories started from Sunday night (Oct. 17), with accusations of a hierarchical work environment where Yap would allegedly "talk down" to employees, and favour certain writers over others.

An old incident was also brought up, where a supposed F&B insider described Lau as "arrogant" and "[expecting] royal treatment."

Another added in the same conversation that Lau had apparently threw his credit card at a staff during a media event, after having to pay for over-ordering.

However, a number of social media users have since come forward to the couple's defence, describing Lau as a "quiet" and "private" person.

The credit card-throwing incident has been clarified by Lau himself, another user pointed out.

A part of the relevant blog post reads,

"6. My attitude towards the staff

Story: It was reported that I had said: “I always get free food wherever I go“.

Fact: This was never said. Nevertheless, I must admit the hostility while paying (I had tossed my credit card on the table) was uncalled for and I sincerely apologise."

On the other hand, Yap was considered "direct" and "outspoken", but could be "really nice" as well.

The influencer's involvement in animal charity was also cited to illustrate her apparently kind-hearted nature.

A neutral-to-positive message called for other social media users to be wary of perpetuating cancel culture, especially for an incident that had happened a decade ago.

Although the defences incited a few disagreements, this topic was quickly buried, after a fresh set of allegations were directed at NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan on Oct. 19.

Mothership has reached out to Lau and Yap and will update this article when they reply.

Top image via Melody Yap's Instagram page, Ladyironchef

Let’s talk about the expectations on young adults: Am I really expected to earn, plan & invest all at the same time?

A bank account to take a bit of the pressure off.

October 20, 2021, 06:00 PM

National swimmer Quah Zheng Wen enlisted for National Service, books out for the first time

It's been so far so good for him, his sister Ting Wen shared.

October 20, 2021, 05:38 PM

M'sia's PAS wants whiskey brand to change 'offensive' name & logo, company refutes their claims

Timah, the Malay translation for the word tin, not a reference to Fatimah.

October 20, 2021, 05:22 PM

Ex-CIA Director David Petraeus: US must be 'careful' not to make mistakes in Indo-Pacific to prevent war with China

Lines of communication with China must be kept open, he said.

October 20, 2021, 04:58 PM

Ex-% Arabica staff opens minimalistic white Tanjong Pagar cafe serving croissant & creamy scrambled eggs

For those looking for a cafe to work away from home.

October 20, 2021, 04:30 PM

S'porean businessman fined S$210,000 for falsifying invoices linked to North Korea

Tan is also on the FBI's most wanted list for allegedly laundering money for North Korea.

October 20, 2021, 04:21 PM

Industrial-style rooftop bar at Beauty World Food Centre has sunset views & beers from S$5/bottle

Looks like a nice place to chill.

October 20, 2021, 03:39 PM

Police couldn't find rape report matching WP’s Raeesah Khan’s claim in Parliament after 'extensive search'

The police have made an extensive search to look for the case, but could not identify such a case or the officers allegedly involved as stated by Raeesah Khan in Parliament.

October 20, 2021, 03:31 PM

S'pore Mint selling commemorative coins featuring nasi lemak, Hokkien mee, roti prata & kaya toast

There are two versions of the coin: a nickel-plated zinc coin, and a silver coin with a coloured display.

October 20, 2021, 03:27 PM

S$1.20 is the sole & highest bid for a market stall at 112 Jalan Bukit Merah in September 2021

The bidder is reportedly expected to secure the tender.

October 20, 2021, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.