Divided opinions over Ladyironchef & wife after screenshots posted to IG account behind NOC exposé

Despite being served legal papers, the anonymous Instagram account behind the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) exposé does not appear as if it has plans to stop.

Over the weekend, during a lull in the saga, @sgcickenrice turned their attention to Ladyironchef, a local food blog run by Brad Lau and his wife, Melody Yap.

The deluge of Instagram Stories started from Sunday night (Oct. 17), with accusations of a hierarchical work environment where Yap would allegedly "talk down" to employees, and favour certain writers over others.

An old incident was also brought up, where a supposed F&B insider described Lau as "arrogant" and "[expecting] royal treatment."

Another added in the same conversation that Lau had apparently threw his credit card at a staff during a media event, after having to pay for over-ordering.

However, a number of social media users have since come forward to the couple's defence, describing Lau as a "quiet" and "private" person.

The credit card-throwing incident has been clarified by Lau himself, another user pointed out.

A part of the relevant blog post reads,

"6. My attitude towards the staff Story: It was reported that I had said: “I always get free food wherever I go“. Fact: This was never said. Nevertheless, I must admit the hostility while paying (I had tossed my credit card on the table) was uncalled for and I sincerely apologise."

On the other hand, Yap was considered "direct" and "outspoken", but could be "really nice" as well.

The influencer's involvement in animal charity was also cited to illustrate her apparently kind-hearted nature.

A neutral-to-positive message called for other social media users to be wary of perpetuating cancel culture, especially for an incident that had happened a decade ago.

Although the defences incited a few disagreements, this topic was quickly buried, after a fresh set of allegations were directed at NOC co-founder Sylvia Chan on Oct. 19.

Mothership has reached out to Lau and Yap and will update this article when they reply.

Top image via Melody Yap's Instagram page, Ladyironchef