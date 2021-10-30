Back

Sembawang residents make 100% effort with spooktacular Halloween decorations

Something strange in the neighbourhood.

Fiona Tan | October 30, 2021, 01:15 PM

It's spooky season again.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

This time around, a group of residents at Sembawang went all out with their Halloween decorations.

Corridor of horror

Singapore's minister for health and Member of Parliament for Sembawang, Ong Ye Kung, highlighted the residents' decoration efforts in a Facebook post on Oct. 30.

For the occasion, residents painted the town, or rather the corridor, red, and lined it with spider webs, skulls, mini pumpkins and skeleton ghouls.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

The Nun even made a special appearance.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

By the sign of the "bloodied" tools of torture strung along the corridor wall, the residents likely had a good time putting up these decorations.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

Image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook.

You can see Ong's Facebook post below:

In other parts of Sembawang

Other residents in Sembawang also joined in in the season of scares, and took time to decorate their yards.

A couple of active residents in Singapore took in the sights and shared it on Facebook groups like Singapore Hikers, SG PCN Cyclist, and Walk with Wind.

Image from Ericia Livelovelaugh/Facebook.

Image from Ericia Livelovelaugh/Facebook.

Image from Ericia Livelovelaugh/Facebook.

Image from Stephen Tan/Facebook.

Image from Keith How/Facebook.

Image from Andrew Soh/Facebook.

Image from Andrew Soh/Facebook.

Image from Winds Lok/Facebook.

Image from Li-May Chew/Facebook.

Image from Li-May Chew/Facebook.

A resident from the colonial estate in Sembawang, AJ Adame, also shared a video of his decorations.

Halloween at Woodgrove

An annual affair, it seems that spooky season is also in full swing for the residents at Woodgrove Estate in Woodlands, who never fail to celebrate and put up the halloween decor every year.

Image from Teck Hian Lim/Facebook.

Image from Teck Hian Lim/Facebook.

Top image from Ong Ye Kung/Facebook and Erica Livelovelaugh/Facebook

