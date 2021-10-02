S'pore helper steals watch from employer to sell on Carousell, employer poses as buyer to catch her

A 38-year-old domestic worker in Singapore has been sentenced to seven months jail after stealing from her employer.

She has been working for the same family since 2013.

Valuables & cash stolen

According to Shin Min Daily News, Sixon Jenelyn Villaruel had stolen from her employer between May and July this year after incurring debt owed to an illegal moneylender.

Investigations revealed that she had taken gold necklaces, watches and over S$7,000 in cash on several separate occasions.

The stolen goods were worth around S$17,503. It was reported that she had spent around S$15,600.

Watch posting on Carousell

In July this year, her employer Yan Xiucheng discovered that her watch had gone missing — she saw a similar watch being posted to Carousell and decided to check her valuables.

The watch, which was worth around S$1,000, was being sold for S$500 on the platform.

Yan noted that the seller's name was "Jen", which was similar to her helper's name, Jenelyn. In addition, the Carouseller's display photo looked a lot like the photo on her helper's phone.

Suspecting that her helper might have taken her watch, she pretended to be an interested buyer and arranged for a meetup with the seller at a MRT station at 7pm that day.

Her helper was subsequently ambushed by the police and arrested at the meeting spot, the Chinese daily reported.

The watch was returned to Yan.

Top photo via Christian Wiediger/Unsplash (for illustrative purposes)