New lok lok place near Springleaf MRT station offers sticks from S$1 + rice bowls & koka mee

Springleaf is among the six Thomson-East Coast Line stations that opened on Aug. 28.

While the area may be famous for prata, you can also check out a relatively new lok lok place that opened in September.

From S$1 per stick

See See Lok Lok offers 35 different varieties of "loksticks" priced at S$1 each.

They're also running a promotion where you can buy 58 loksticks for S$50.

On weekends, premium sticks such as baby abalone, premium scallops, and salmon cubes are also available for S$1.50 each.

Dip your lok lok in any of the seven sauces, including both spicy and non-spicy options, for that extra oomph.

Spice lovers are recommended to try the Thai Seafood Chilli Sauce and Homemade Chilli Sauce.

While you can enjoy your lok lok fried at no extra cost, you'll have to top-up S$8 to have your skewers boiled in hotpot, where you can choose from four bases:

Classic

Mala soup

Satay celup

Laksa

Rice bowls, noodles, and sides

They also offer other dishes besides lok lok, such as rice bowls (S$7.90), koka mee (S$6.90), and sides (from S$5.90).

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are both on the menu as well:

A couple beer promotions that might interest you:

Twin towers for S$88 (usual price: S$48 per tower)

Two happy hour pints for S$18 (usual price: S$12 per pint)

Ddakji challenge

See See Lok Lok is also jumping on the "Squid Game" hype with a Ddakji challenge for its customers.

Known as the train station game with Gong Yoo that involves lots of slapping, ddakji is a traditional Korean game with folded paper tiles.

Unlike the game in the show, the eatery confirms that their game will not involve any physical aggression.

Instead of the ₩100,000 (around S$114.84), players stand to win five loksticks (if you play as the red tile) or chocolate-dipped churros (if you play as the blue tile).

All you need to do is to:

Follow them on Instagram @seeseelokloksg

Insta-story the challenge and tag them

Successfully flip See See Lok Lok's ddakji tile in five tries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by See See Lok Lok (@seeseelokloksg)

See See Lok Lok

Address: 60 Springside Walk, The Brooks #01-17, Singapore 786020 (11-minute walk from Springleaf MRT Station)

Opening hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, 3pm to 11pm

Friday, Saturday, and Eve of Public Holiday, 3pm to 1am

Closed on Mondays

Top images by See See Lok Lok.