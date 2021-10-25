S'pore's first electric motorcycle now available for pre-order, priced at S$13,200

Singaporean brand Scorpio Electric launched Singapore's first electric motorcycle, X1, globally on Oct. 22.

Key features of the X1

The X1 targets to hit a top speed of 105kph, with a projected range of 200km in a single charge.

Based on Scorpio Electric's website, the motorcycle has a maximum motor power of 10Kw, and takes 2.5 hours to reach 90 per cent charge.

Scorpio Electric's press release also mentioned some notable design features including clean lines and an integrated powertrain built within a single-sided swingarm.

Proprietary mobile application

Scorpio Electric also developed a proprietary mobile application that connects seamlessly with the X1, enabling the key features below:

Keyless entry

Remote bike lock/unlock

Real-time vehicle status information (e.g. trip summary, battery status, estimated range and other vital statistics)

Smart navigation (e.g. alerting riders on adverse conditions or high incident occurrence route)

Vehicle locator

Anti-theft alert

An array of sensors is also built into the X1 to collect live data for AI-assisted predictive analysis and enhance riding efficiencies. The X1 redefines the concept of smart riding, said Scorpio Electric.

Open for pre-orders

In its press release, Scorpio Electric said that the X1 is limited in annual production, and retails at USD$9,800 (S$13,200). Starting Oct. 22, the X1 is available for pre-orders globally at a deposit of USD$1,000 (S$1,300) via Scorpio Electric's website.

The company said that the prices are indicative and do not include taxes and other charges.

The company targets to deliver the bikes between late 2022 and early 2023.

According to its Facebook page, bike viewing is available by appointment only from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

FAQs are also on their Instagram page.

