Scarlett Supermarket opening at Orchard Gateway in Oct. 2021

Expanding.

Karen Lui | October 03, 2021, 07:43 PM

Following their opening at JCube, Scarlett Supermarket is set to operate their seventh outlet at Orchard Gateway in Oct. 2021.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

News of their Orchard outlet was first announced on their Facebook page in August.

As of Oct. 3, a hoarding has already been put up on the premises.

According to their Facebook page, they will also be opening two new outlets in November, located at Lot One in Choa Chu Kang and Jurong Point in Boon Lay.

Chinese snacks and groceries

Scarlett Supermarket offers a wide variety of Chinese snacks, dried goods, and beverages.

For those who do not have a Scarlett Supermarket in their vicinity can still order their products via Shopee Mall.

Check out their latest promotions here:

Scarlett Supermarket (Orchard Gateway)

Address: 277 Orchard Road #B1-03/04 Orchard Gateway Singapore 238858

Opening date: Oct. 2021

Opening hours: TBA

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

