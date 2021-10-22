Saudi Arabia to launch giant oil rig-themed water park that spans 150,000 square metres

Saudi Arabia has announced its intention to launch a water park spanning over 150,000 square metres nicknamed "The Rig", according to a press release by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Oct. 16.

Park is inspired by offshore oil platforms

The park is inspired by offshore oil platforms, and will feature a number of touristic attractions, including three hotels, world-class restaurants, helipads, and a range of adventurous activities, including extreme sports.

A video by PIF showed that the park will also have berths for up to 50 yachts, 800 rooms, and feature a wave pool, water slides, roller coasters, bungee jumping, a ferris wheel and a racetrack, among other things.

In addition, CNN reported that the park will have three hotels and 11 restaurants spread over a number of connected platforms.

The park will be located in the "Arabian Gulf" (Persian Gulf) although the specific location was not given, with transportation available by ferry, yacht, cruise or helicopter, according to the park's website.

UAE media The National reported that Saudi officials have yet to clarify whether the park will be constructed from scratch, or adapted from an existing oil platform.

Part of Saudi Arabia's drive to become a leading tourist destination

The press release added that the park is part of Saudi Arabia's drive to become a "leading global tourist destination".

It is also part of the country's Vision 2030 initiative to achieve economic diversification, as well as PIF's own strategy from 2021 to 2025 to drive innovation in Saudi Arabia’s tourism and entertainment sectors.

In stressing the importance of the project, PIF added:

"'The Rig' is a project in the tourism and entertainment sector, one of PIF’s key strategic sectors, and is expected to be a significant value-add to the local economy. This project is a unique tourism attraction, expected to attract tourists from around the world, while being especially popular with citizens and residents of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries in the region."

The park will also follow "leading global standards and best practices" to ensure the sustainable protection of the environment in the park's vicinity.

CNN further reported that news of "The Rig" came in the wake of another announcement that Saudi Arabia has plans to construct an amusement park under the firm Six Flags, as part of a new city outside the country's capital of Riyadh.

Top image by Public Investment Fund