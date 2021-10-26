Back

Trendy cafe in Yishun run by seniors aged 55 & above

A good cause.

Siti Hawa | October 26, 2021, 10:14 AM

SASCO Cafe, located at Khatib, is a cafe run by senior citizens.

A spokesperson for SASCO told Mothership that the cafe is part of a programme by [email protected] Senior Activity Centre.

It offers residents aged 55 and above an opportunity to "contribute back to the community" and aims to give them a sense of purpose.

Seniors who serve at the cafe are paid an allowance and undergo training such as food safety and barista coffee making courses.

Some of their duties include brewing coffee and serving customers.

The cafe

Here's a look at the cafe:

Menu

The cafe serves a variety of items like pastries, cakes, waffles, vegan ice cream and beverages, priced from S$3.50.

Alternatively, customers can order a set meal comprising a food item and a drink for S$6.50.

The bakes at the cafe are sourced from a Japanese bakery called Asanoya while the ice cream is sourced from Smoocht.

Some of the bakes include buns in the shape of animals like pandas and turtles.

However, do note that they are subject to availability.

Photo via Asanoya

Vegan ice cream

Photo via Smoocht

Waffles and ice cream

Photo via SASCO

SASCO Khatib 

Address: 813 Yishun Ring Rd, #01-01, Singapore 760813

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 9pm

Top photos via @bazzingaround on Instagram and Asanoya

