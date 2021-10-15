Back

St John's Island resident cat dies of old age & illness

See you over the rainbow bridge, buddy.

Fasiha Nazren | October 15, 2021, 05:44 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you've been to St John's, you probably would have noticed that the island is home to several feline friends.

Perhaps one of the more popular cats on the island is Sandy, also fondly known as Chempedak (jackfruit in Malay).

Chonky resident kitty

Visitors might remember seeing the chonky, grumpy-looking cat seemingly greeting the island's guests at the jetty or sleeping wherever he deems fit.

Photo from St John's Island Marine Laboratory's Facebook page.

Photo from St John's Island Marine Laboratory's Facebook page.

Kidney failure in Nov. 2020

In Nov. 2020, a post by Rene Ong revealed that Sandy was diagnosed with kidney failure, one of the more common conditions among senior cats.

Sandy is at least 10 years old, which is about 56 years old in human years.

The long-time island cat was then rehomed to be with a caregiver in mainland Singapore for his daily medical maintenance.

Photo from Rene Ong's Facebook page.

One last visit

Unfortunately, Sandy has succumbed to old age and his illness, as announced via a Facebook post from today (Oct. 15).

Fans of Sandy would be glad to know that prior to his demise, Sandy managed to visit St John's Island for the last time.

Here are some photos from his last visit:

Photo from Rene Ong's Facebook page.

Photo from Rene Ong's Facebook page.

Photo from Rene Ong's Facebook page.

Top image from Rene Ong and St John's Island Marine Laboratory's Facebook page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Najib also wants to come to S'pore after Rosmah's successful application to come here

Potential family gathering in Singapore.

October 15, 2021, 05:34 PM

S'pore pet owner looking for man who allegedly blinded cat with pebble in Jurong

:(

October 15, 2021, 05:20 PM

Indonesia's Muslim organisations pressuring govt to ban Superman comic featuring bisexual son

MUI leader said that being bisexual "goes against human nature, religion and human rights". 

October 15, 2021, 04:37 PM

Haidilao S'pore has free coke float with bear-shaped frozen coke

Can't bear to drink.

October 15, 2021, 04:09 PM

Night Owl Cinematics office in Yishun up for sale for S$1.1 million

Sale comes amidst co-founder's saga.

October 15, 2021, 04:07 PM

Indonesian-style mee goreng 'cake' from S$36 is dinner & dessert all in one

Tell me you love mee goreng without actually telling me you love mee goreng.

October 15, 2021, 03:50 PM

S'pore police warn about Facebook scams selling new highly sought after phones below retail prices

Anyone with information on such scams can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000.

October 15, 2021, 03:06 PM

IMDA cancels The Online Citizen's class licence

With immediate effect.

October 15, 2021, 02:48 PM

'F*ck off, you can’t arrest me': Drunk British man, 37, fined S$4,000 for swearing at policeman outside Jurong Point

The man is a former teacher in One World International School.

October 15, 2021, 02:46 PM

Rosmah allowed to come to S'pore to visit pregnant daughter

She is allowed to travel from Oct. 22, and must return to Malaysia by or on Nov. 21.

October 15, 2021, 02:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.