St John's Island resident cat dies of old age & illness

If you've been to St John's, you probably would have noticed that the island is home to several feline friends.

Perhaps one of the more popular cats on the island is Sandy, also fondly known as Chempedak (jackfruit in Malay).

Chonky resident kitty

Visitors might remember seeing the chonky, grumpy-looking cat seemingly greeting the island's guests at the jetty or sleeping wherever he deems fit.

Kidney failure in Nov. 2020

In Nov. 2020, a post by Rene Ong revealed that Sandy was diagnosed with kidney failure, one of the more common conditions among senior cats.

Sandy is at least 10 years old, which is about 56 years old in human years.

The long-time island cat was then rehomed to be with a caregiver in mainland Singapore for his daily medical maintenance.

One last visit

Unfortunately, Sandy has succumbed to old age and his illness, as announced via a Facebook post from today (Oct. 15).

Fans of Sandy would be glad to know that prior to his demise, Sandy managed to visit St John's Island for the last time.

Here are some photos from his last visit:

Top image from Rene Ong and St John's Island Marine Laboratory's Facebook page.

