On the morning of Oct. 25, popular Indian-Muslim cuisine eatery Saffrons shared a fascinating phenomenon.
Five kosong pratas
According to its Facebook page, many people have been ordering five kosong -- i.e. plain -- pratas at one go this morning.
Here's a look at a stack of five fluffy kosong pratas.Coincidentally, Liverpool took on Manchester United at 11:30pm on Sunday night (Oct. 24) at Old Trafford — and destroyed the home team.
First time to trail by four goals
A lot of Manchester United fans in Singapore probably headed to bed early because it's a Monday the next day, but also probably because Liverpool went 4-0 up within the first half.
This is the Red Devil's first time to have trailed by four goals at the first half of a Premier League match.
By the end of the night, Liverpool won 5-0 against Manchester United, with forward Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick.
Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored a goal each during the match.
The last time Liverpool won 4-0 against Barcelona in 2019, another prata eatery, Springleaf Prata Place, offered four free kosong pratas to anyone who showed up in a Liverpool jersey.
Hint, hint.
Top image from Saffron's Facebook page.
