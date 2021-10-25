Many people allegedly ordered 5 kosong pratas after Liverpool-Man United 5-0 match

On the morning of Oct. 25, popular Indian-Muslim cuisine eatery Saffrons shared a fascinating phenomenon.

Five kosong pratas

According to its Facebook page, many people have been ordering five kosong -- i.e. plain -- pratas at one go this morning.

Here's a look at a stack of five fluffy kosong pratas.

Coincidentally, Liverpool took on Manchester United at 11:30pm on Sunday night (Oct. 24) at Old Trafford — and destroyed the home team.

First time to trail by four goals

A lot of Manchester United fans in Singapore probably headed to bed early because it's a Monday the next day, but also probably because Liverpool went 4-0 up within the first half.

This is the Red Devil's first time to have trailed by four goals at the first half of a Premier League match.

By the end of the night, Liverpool won 5-0 against Manchester United, with forward Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored a goal each during the match.

The last time Liverpool won 4-0 against Barcelona in 2019, another prata eatery, Springleaf Prata Place, offered four free kosong pratas to anyone who showed up in a Liverpool jersey.

Hint, hint.

Top image from Saffron's Facebook page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here