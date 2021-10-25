Back

Many people allegedly ordered 5 kosong pratas after Liverpool-Man United 5-0 match

No, not salah order.

Fasiha Nazren | October 25, 2021, 04:39 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On the morning of Oct. 25, popular Indian-Muslim cuisine eatery Saffrons shared a fascinating phenomenon.

Five kosong pratas

According to its Facebook page, many people have been ordering five kosong -- i.e. plain -- pratas at one go this morning.

Here's a look at a stack of five fluffy kosong pratas.

Coincidentally, Liverpool took on Manchester United at 11:30pm on Sunday night (Oct. 24) at Old Trafford — and destroyed the home team.

First time to trail by four goals

A lot of Manchester United fans in Singapore probably headed to bed early because it's a Monday the next day, but also probably because Liverpool went 4-0 up within the first half.

This is the Red Devil's first time to have trailed by four goals at the first half of a Premier League match.

By the end of the night, Liverpool won 5-0 against Manchester United, with forward Mohamed Salah scoring a hat trick.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota also scored a goal each during the match.

The last time Liverpool won 4-0 against Barcelona in 2019, another prata eatery, Springleaf Prata Place, offered four free kosong pratas to anyone who showed up in a Liverpool jersey.

Hint, hint.

Top image from Saffron's Facebook page.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Yong He Eating House opening in Toa Payoh, Sengkang & Jurong West

The branch in Toa Payoh will open in mid-November.

October 25, 2021, 04:26 PM

High-Speed Railway without S'pore 'not feasible': Ex-M'sia finance minister Lim Guan Eng

He also said questions raised about paying Singapore S$102 million compensation for terminating project.

October 25, 2021, 04:04 PM

Over S$2 million worth of vapes & paraphernalia seized from Boon Lay storage facility

This is the largest haul of e-vaporises in Singapore to date.

October 25, 2021, 03:34 PM

117 patients & staff at Bukit Merah polyclinic wrongly given 10% Covid-19 vaccine dosage

Way below recommended dosage.

October 25, 2021, 03:15 PM

Xiaxue reached out to Ryan Tan for interview but no response yet

She also asked the implicated parties what is it like to manage the hate comments.

October 25, 2021, 02:50 PM

More than 600,000 views on Sylvia Chan & Xiaxue interview overnight

"It’s gonna be a wild ride with bombshells aplenty so grab some popcorn and enjoy," said the video's description on YouTube.

October 25, 2021, 02:34 PM

Foodpanda rider in M'sia walks into customer's bedroom directly to wake him up & deliver his order

Going the extra mile.

October 25, 2021, 02:00 PM

Former NOC influencers react to Sylvia Chan interview with Xiaxue

Mostly to deny what Sylvia said.

October 25, 2021, 01:36 PM

S'pore's first electric motorcycle now available for pre-order, priced at S$13,200

According to Scorpio Electric, the X1 has a projected range of 200km in a single charge.

October 25, 2021, 01:26 PM

Sylvia Chan’s 2-hour interview with Xiaxue summarised in point form

Goodbye, Sunday night. See you next week.

October 25, 2021, 12:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.