RP lecturer shows up at Zoom lesson dressed as Squid Game triangle guard for Halloween

A Republic Polytechnic (RP) lecturer turned up at an online lecture dressed up as one of the guards from the popular Netflix show "Squid Game".

She was seen wearing a black mesh mask with a triangle logo and a pink jumpsuit.

As a tribute to the Halloween festivities, her students also dressed up in a variety of costumes during their Zoom lecture on Friday (Oct. 29).

One of her students, who wants to be known as Hiddy, posted a video of his class on Instagram.

The Halloween lecture

Speaking to Mothership, Hiddy said that the lecturer behind the mask was Teeny Teh, a facilitator for the Leisure Events and Entertainment Management module at RP.

"Ms Teh did not see why HBL (Home-based learning) lessons could not be fun," he said.

So, she planned a short "Squid Game" segment for her class.

With an eerie soundtrack from the show playing in the background, Teh welcomed her students to the class.

"I am your host, triangle," she said pointing to the triangle logo on her mask, "because I like to tri (try) new things. Get my angle?"

She went on to explain that the students had one task that day, which was to turn on their cameras as fast as they can and show off their costumes.

"Those who do not pass this segment will fail our "Squid Game". And that means they will get an F for today," she said. As a dramatic sound effect played, she gestured with her hands in the air.

After counting down from five, some students revealed their Halloween costumes.

The entire class joined in the Halloween fun

Hiddy said that Teh informed the class a week before to dress up and they were all "hyped up for it".

Hiddy said it took him the entire day to put together a costume and eventually came as a combination of a witch and Zorro (the masked swordsman).

Dressed up for more than one class

In an Instagram video posted by another student, it seems that Teh dressed up for more than one class this year.

Dressed as a horse, she did another short performance for this class – dancing along to the popular song "Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)" by Silentó.

