Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Rivervale Drive fire, 100 residents evacuated

A fire broke out in a residential unit at 116A Rivervale Drive on Saturday (Oct. 9) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at about 1:40pm.

No one in the unit when the fire happened

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging within a unit on the 15th floor.

SCDF said that no one was in the unit when the fire occurred.

SCDF firefighters proceeded into the unit wearing breathing apparatus sets to conduct firefighting.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom, and was extinguished with one water jet.

Woman taken to hospital

Just before SCDF's arrival at the scene, one of the occupants from the affected unit had returned to the 15th floor, and was overcome by the heavy smoke at the lift lobby in front of the unit.

She was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to SCDF, about 100 residents from the affected block had self-evacuated before they arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can view SCDF's full Facebook post here:

MP Chua Kheng Wee went down to the block after

Following the incident, Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Chua Kheng Wee said in a Facebook post that he had gone down to the affected block.

According to Chua, no injuries were reported.

The Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) and Workers' Part Community Fund (WPCF) will be in close contact with the family from the affected unit to provide assistance, he added.

He also said: "I was particularly heartened by the neighbourliness displayed by the residents of 116A, where many of them went around to alert their neighbours of the fire, while expressing concern over the well being of one other."

You can read Chua's full Facebook post here:

Top images via SCDF/FB & Chua Kheng Wee/FB.