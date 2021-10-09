Back

Woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after Rivervale Drive fire, 100 residents evacuated

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | October 09, 2021, 06:52 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A fire broke out in a residential unit at 116A Rivervale Drive on Saturday (Oct. 9) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that they were alerted to the fire at about 1:40pm.

No one in the unit when the fire happened

Upon SCDF’s arrival, the fire was raging within a unit on the 15th floor.

SCDF said that no one was in the unit when the fire occurred.

SCDF firefighters proceeded into the unit wearing breathing apparatus sets to conduct firefighting.

The fire involved the contents of a bedroom, and was extinguished with one water jet.

Image from SCDF/FB.

Image from SCDF/FB.

Woman taken to hospital

Just before SCDF's arrival at the scene, one of the occupants from the affected unit had returned to the 15th floor, and was overcome by the heavy smoke at the lift lobby in front of the unit.

She was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to SCDF, about 100 residents from the affected block had self-evacuated before they arrived at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

You can view SCDF's full Facebook post here:

MP Chua Kheng Wee went down to the block after

Following the incident, Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Chua Kheng Wee said in a Facebook post that he had gone down to the affected block.

According to Chua, no injuries were reported.

The Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) and Workers' Part Community Fund (WPCF) will be in close contact with the family from the affected unit to provide assistance, he added.

He also said: "I was particularly heartened by the neighbourliness displayed by the residents of 116A, where many of them went around to alert their neighbours of the fire, while expressing concern over the well being of one other."

You can read Chua's full Facebook post here:

Top images via SCDF/FB & Chua Kheng Wee/FB.

Enforcement officers will patrol hawker centres & coffeeshops to check diners’ vaccination status

NEA and SFA may focus their checks during peak hours and at hotspots that have larger congregations of unvaccinated seniors.

October 09, 2021, 06:10 PM

S'porean man, 24, has sex with girl, 14, gets slapped by her father after he's caught naked in toilet

He was sentenced to one year and 11 months' jail.

October 09, 2021, 05:43 PM

Bugis Junction stall serves chunky lobster rolls from S$18, has salted egg & mentaiko toppings

Chonky.

October 09, 2021, 05:26 PM

Indonesian child can’t get birth certificate because his name is too long. Parents appeal to President Jokowi.

18 words, 115 letters.

October 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Colgate terminates collaboration with NOC's Sylvia Chan after allegations of staff mistreatment

Following the comments left on Colgate's Instagram page.

October 09, 2021, 04:57 PM

Jolovan Wham puts up correction notice on Twitter after POFMA order issued

All of the nine issued letters by MHA have now complied.

October 09, 2021, 04:43 PM

Zoe Tay & Zhang Ze Tong 'really nervous' to perform ballet & modern dance for President's Star Charity

They only had the past few weekends to learn the dance.

October 09, 2021, 04:26 PM

SIA website crashes after Vaccinated Travel Lane flights to 14 cities announced

Technical difficulties.

October 09, 2021, 04:24 PM

Unvaxxed individuals cannot dine in at hawker centres & coffeeshops or enter malls from Oct. 13

Revised testing protocols.

October 09, 2021, 02:07 PM

No more quarantine orders in S'pore as Covid-19 testing & isolation procedures to be simplified

Only three protocols now.

October 09, 2021, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.