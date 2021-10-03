Back

This Instagram filter lets you play Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light with friends

Fun times.

Mandy How | October 03, 2021, 06:56 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

You are absolutely right: this is our fourth "Squid Game" article for the day.

But let's move on.

There's a new AR (augmented reality) filter on Instagram that lets you play Red Light, Green Light, both in solo mode and with friends.

The made-in-Singapore filter was created by ADM graduate (School Of Art, Design and Media in NTU) Eugene Soh.

How it works

Simply flip the camera to selfie mode and tap the screen to start.

Your face will be superimposed onto a figure with a green tracksuit, complete with the giant animatronic figure in the background.

Due to the visual configuration, you will appear to be running backwards, which takes some getting used to.

Otherwise, blink to move forward, and stare to stop any movement from your character.

Or you'll die.

Have fun. Open it on Instagram here.

Other Squid Game articles we wrote today:

Top image via dude.sg/Instagram

Uniqlo S'pore to launch new artist-designed Pokémon t-shirts in Oct. 2021

All trainers, take note.

October 04, 2021, 12:00 PM

Minister Gan Kim Yong issued health risk warning & isolated until Oct. 4, attended press con via Zoom

That's why he wasn't physically present.

October 04, 2021, 04:43 AM

6 Covid-19 deaths & 2,057 new cases in S'pore

Update for Oct. 3, 2021.

October 03, 2021, 11:48 PM

American pharmaceutical company claims new Covid-19 pill reduces death by 50%, effective against Delta variant

The pill is still undergoing experimentation.

October 03, 2021, 10:19 PM

Man sent to hospital after being stabbed by unknown attacker in Yishun, 25-year-old arrested

The alleged attacker will be charged in court on Oct. 4, 2021.

October 03, 2021, 09:58 PM

Scarlett Supermarket opening at Orchard Gateway in Oct. 2021

Expanding.

October 03, 2021, 07:43 PM

Here are 'Squid Game' video meeting backgrounds to remind your boss that you're barely surviving

Costumes have to be purchased separately.

October 03, 2021, 06:11 PM

Python rescued from drainage pipe at Senoko after 3.5-hour operation by Acres

Going the extra mile for the wildlife in Singapore.

October 03, 2021, 05:49 PM

Squid Game's Kang Sae-byeok went from 400k to 11.9 million Instagram followers after show's premiere

Fellow cast members Park Hae Soo and Lee Jung Jae have also joined Instagram.

October 03, 2021, 05:36 PM

Michelin-starred Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle buys newspaper ad to say it’s the only real deal

Something about noodles and family feuds.

October 03, 2021, 04:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.