New brunch spot opens at Changi Business Park with pastas & toast under S$10

With lots of natural light streaming in.

Siti Hawa | October 31, 2021, 10:29 AM

Reakella is a new cafe that recently opened at Changi Business Park.

The cafe offers brunch items, pasta and beverages.

Photo via Welson Tung/Google Maps

Photo via Reakella

Menu

Here are some items on the menu:

  • R's buggy breakkie (S$18.8): Sourdough, avocado, eggs of your choice, feta cheese

  • Avo-Stack (S$12.80): Sourdough, avocado, eggs of your choice, feta cheese

  • French toast with berries (S$11.80)

  • Nutty banana toast (S$7.80)

  • Steak & eggs (S$24.80)

  • Bacon mushroom aglio olio (S$7.80)

  • Carbonara pasta (S$9.80)

  • Matcha Latte (from S$6)

  • Flat white (from S$5)

Photo via Reakella

Photo via Reakella

Photo via Reakella.

Photo via Reakella

Photo via Reakella

Photo via Reakella

The cafe also sells muffins that are baked in house in flavours like chocolate, raspberry, banana and blueberry.

View the full menu here:

Photo via Reakella

Photo via Reakella

Reakella

Address: 51 Changi Business Park Central 2, #02-06A, Singapore 486066

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday,  7:30am to 4:30pm

Saturday, 7:30am to 12pm

Top photos via Reakella and Welson Tung/Google Maps

