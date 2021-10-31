New brunch spot opens at Changi Business Park with pastas & toast under S$10

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Reakella is a new cafe that recently opened at Changi Business Park.
The cafe offers brunch items, pasta and beverages.
Menu
Here are some items on the menu:
- R's buggy breakkie (S$18.8): Sourdough, avocado, eggs of your choice, feta cheese
- Avo-Stack (S$12.80): Sourdough, avocado, eggs of your choice, feta cheese
- French toast with berries (S$11.80)
- Nutty banana toast (S$7.80)
- Steak & eggs (S$24.80)
- Bacon mushroom aglio olio (S$7.80)
- Carbonara pasta (S$9.80)
- Matcha Latte (from S$6)
- Flat white (from S$5)
The cafe also sells muffins that are baked in house in flavours like chocolate, raspberry, banana and blueberry.
View the full menu here:
Reakella
Address: 51 Changi Business Park Central 2, #02-06A, Singapore 486066
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm
Saturday, 7:30am to 12pm
