Razer opens new regional HQ in one-north, to increase S'pore headcount to 1,000

The headquarters also has a Razer store and cafe that will be open to the public.

Low Jia Ying | October 27, 2021, 02:34 PM

Gaming technology company Razer opened its new regional headquarters yesterday (Oct. 26), and said it would be increasing its local headcount to 1,000.

The new building, located at one-north, also features a store and cafe that will be open to the public from Oct. 28, 2021.

Plans to hire up to 1,000 employees here

According to its press release, Razer will be expanding its headcount in Singapore from 600 to 1,000 employees.

Min-Liang Tan, Razer's co-founder and CEO said: "The new regional hub represents everything that Razer stands for, from innovation, to design, to sustainability, and will not only be home to Razer’s growing staff, but to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, and even gamers looking for a place to train and learn as well.”

Tan first announced his intention to expand the company's presence in Singapore in a LinkedIn post in February this year.

Razer's main headquarters is in California, and has regional headquarters in Shanghai, Hamburg and Singapore.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered a speech at the opening ceremony, and commended Razer for its growth "from a two-man start-up to a multi-billion dollar tech company".

He said: "Razer has come a long way since your founding in 2005. While you are a global company, the company has strong Singapore roots."

Heng also commended Razer's investments in Singapore, and said the company has been an inspiration for many entrepreneurs.

Eco-friendly building

The new headquarters features "an iconic black façade with acid green lines streaking across the building", in line with the brand aesthetic.

Photo via Razer.

The building is equipped with eco-friendly features that has earned a Green Mark GoldPlus certification from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

It has solar panels to power parts of its daily operations, and sensor-enabled lights for energy effectiveness.

The headquarters also incorporates sustainable practices, such as not using single-use plastics.

RazerStore and RazerCafe open to public

The new headquarters will also feature Singapore's first RazerStore and a new cafe called RazerCafe, which will be open to the public on Oct. 28.

Visitors can get a "first-hand look" at Razer's latest products at the store.

Photo via Razer.

They can also get a cup of coffee made by a robotic barista arm at the RazerCafe.

Photo via Razer.

Top photo via Razer.

