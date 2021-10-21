Back

All the public holidays & long weekends in S'pore for 2022

New dates for Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji were announced today.

Tanya Ong | October 21, 2021, 12:48 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

New dates for Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji were announced today (Oct. 21).

New dates

A MUIS press release announced that Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji public holidays will fall on May 3 and July 10, 2022 respectively.

The highest Islamic authorities of Brunei Darussalam, Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and Republic of Singapore have agreed to adopt revised criteria of the astronomical calculation for the determination of the Islamic calendar from year 2022 onwards, MUIS stated.

The agreement was reached among member countries after new findings emerged over years of research.

The new dates also supersede the gazetted dates announced in April this year.

Updated list of public holidays in 2022

There are 11 gazetted public holidays in Singapore, and anyone covered by the Employment Act is entitled to 11 paid public holidays in a year.

The updated list of public holidays in 2022, provided by the Ministry of Manpower, is as follows.

In 2022, there will be six long weekends due to the public holiday dates:

  • Good Friday (Apr. 15-17)

  • Labour Day + Hari Raya Puasa (Apr. 30 to May 3)

  • Vesak Day (May 14-16)

  • Hari Raya Haji (July 9-11)

  • Deepavali (Oct. 22-24)

  • Christmas (Dec. 24-26)

There's also the option to apply for leave on the following dates to further maximise the holidays. For instance,

Take leave on: Jan. 31

5-day break: Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 (Jan. 29 & 30 is the weekend, while Feb. 1 & 2 are Chinese New Year public holiday dates)

Take leave on: Aug. 8

4- day break: Aug. 6-9 (Aug. 6 & 7 is the weekend, while Aug. 9 is National Day)

More information on public holiday provisions on the MOM site.

Top photo via Unsplash/Jisun Han.

Free mouth gargle for all S'pore homes from Temasek Foundation from Oct. & Nov. 2021

Everybody loves freebies.

October 21, 2021, 11:08 AM

Family office of former De Beers chairman sets up shop in S'pore

The Oppenheimers also have a joint venture with Temasek Holdings.

October 21, 2021, 10:58 AM

M'sia's contact tracing app compromised to send out Covid-19 positive messages & 'Rick Roll' spam

Malaysia's Ministry of Health said it has beefed up the app's security on Oct. 20.

October 21, 2021, 10:44 AM

Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter, 24, engaged to S'porean

Her fiancé has gained the approval of Benz Hui.

October 21, 2021, 12:27 AM

Record 18 deaths & 3,862 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore

Tonight's update.

October 20, 2021, 11:37 PM

Govt 'looking into' using POFMA against websites fraudulently touting Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment

To date, there is no scientific evidence from properly conducted clinical trials to demonstrate that Ivermectin is effective against Covid-19.

October 20, 2021, 08:47 PM

Still 'too risky' to allow 5 pax from same household to dine in but govt is looking into it: Lawrence Wong

S$640 million support measures for businesses affected by extended Stabilisation Phase.

October 20, 2021, 08:18 PM

2-person dine-in rule & other Covid-19 restrictions extended till Nov. 21, 2021

JUST IN.

October 20, 2021, 07:31 PM

Don Don Donki opening at Tampines 1 on Oct. 22, 2021

Don Don Don Donki, Don Don Donki~

October 20, 2021, 06:58 PM

From Jan. 1, 2022: Max. length of 5 bicycles per cycling group on S'pore roads, S$150 fine for errant cyclists

New rules to improve road safety.

October 20, 2021, 06:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.