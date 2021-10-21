All the public holidays & long weekends in S'pore for 2022

New dates for Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji were announced today (Oct. 21).

New dates

A MUIS press release announced that Hari Raya Puasa and Hari Raya Haji public holidays will fall on May 3 and July 10, 2022 respectively.

The highest Islamic authorities of Brunei Darussalam, Republic of Indonesia, Malaysia and Republic of Singapore have agreed to adopt revised criteria of the astronomical calculation for the determination of the Islamic calendar from year 2022 onwards, MUIS stated.

The agreement was reached among member countries after new findings emerged over years of research.

The new dates also supersede the gazetted dates announced in April this year.

Updated list of public holidays in 2022

There are 11 gazetted public holidays in Singapore, and anyone covered by the Employment Act is entitled to 11 paid public holidays in a year.

The updated list of public holidays in 2022, provided by the Ministry of Manpower, is as follows.

In 2022, there will be six long weekends due to the public holiday dates:

Good Friday (Apr. 15-17)

Labour Day + Hari Raya Puasa (Apr. 30 to May 3)

Vesak Day (May 14-16)

Hari Raya Haji (July 9-11)

Deepavali (Oct. 22-24)

Christmas (Dec. 24-26)

There's also the option to apply for leave on the following dates to further maximise the holidays. For instance,

Take leave on: Jan. 31

5-day break: Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 (Jan. 29 & 30 is the weekend, while Feb. 1 & 2 are Chinese New Year public holiday dates)

Take leave on: Aug. 8

4- day break: Aug. 6-9 (Aug. 6 & 7 is the weekend, while Aug. 9 is National Day)

More information on public holiday provisions on the MOM site.

Top photo via Unsplash/Jisun Han.