PSP's Kayla Low steps down as treasurer & CEC member, cites new job constraints

She will continue to serve as a volunteer with PSP.

Low Jia Ying | October 28, 2021, 05:22 PM

Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Kayla Low has stepped down from her roles as treasurer and Central Executive Committee (CEC) member, citing constraints from her new job.

She will be replaced by CEC member Peggie Chua.

New job requires her to "travel quite extensively"

Kayla Low explained that constraints from her new job will prevent her from executing her duties effectively.

In a statement to Mothership, Low said:

"I am stepping down as treasurer because my new job requires me to travel quite extensively and will be away on long business trips.

And because of the nature of the new job, it'll be difficult for me to attend to party's treasury matters in an efficient and effective way."

She then thanked her party for the opportunity to serve in the leadership team.

In her Facebook post on Monday (Oct. 25), Low said that she will continue to serve as a volunteer for PSP and continue her work in Yio Chu Kang SMC, where she contested in the 2020 General Elections.

Francis Yuen, secretary-general of PSP, acknowledged Low's decision and said in a statement:

"Ms Kayla Low has taken on a new job which requires her to travel quite extensively. Hence, she has requested that she be relieved of her duties as treasurer and CEC member."

Peggie Chua appointed as new treasurer

PSP also announced on Monday that Chua will take over Low as the treasurer.

According to the party's website, Chua had a long career at the Housing Development Board (HDB) and was conferred the Public Service Medal (PBM) and Public Service Star (BBM), in 1996 and 2006 respectively.

Screenshot via PSP website.

Other recent PSP exits

Low's resignation comes after exits from two other PSP members this year.

In August, Brad Bowyer stepped down after he received flak for his stance on Singapore's Covid-19 measures and vaccine rollout.

In April, youth wing head Terence Soon stepped down to pursue overseas employment opportunities, according to the Straits Times.

Top photos via Progress Singapore Party/FB and Kayla Low/FB.

