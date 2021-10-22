Back

Privé Group removes CEO after company’s statement of support for him in the wake of attacking S’pore boy, 13, slammed

The company also strongly condemned his actions.

Syahindah Ishak | October 22, 2021, 02:19 PM

The Privé Group has removed its CEO, 44-year-old French national Jean-Luc Kha Vu Han, after he pleaded guilty on Thursday (Oct. 21) to asking a 13-year-old Singaporean boy lewd questions before assaulting him.

Condemned his actions

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct. 22), The Privé Group announced that it "strongly condemns" Vu Han's actions and all acts of violence.

"[We] would like to reassure the public that his personal actions do not in any way reflect our core values," it said.

The Privé Group added that it is glad Vu Han is currently seeking the necessary treatments for his mental health.

"[We] believe that the Singapore justice system will deal out the necessary punishment."

Apologised for previous statement

The Privé Group also apologised for its previous statement regarding Vu Han's case, which was "misconstrued as condoning his actions".

The company explained:

"We sincerely apologise if any our statements has been misconstrued as condoning his actions as we do not support violence in any way. We also encourage those who suspect they might have mental health issues to seek help early.

Thank you for your understanding and we hope that we can become a better company through this."

Previously, a spokesperson for the company said, as reported by CNA, that Vu Han "remains a valuable member" of its management team and has "our full and unwavering support".

The spokesperson added that the case is still ongoing and that the group has been advised not to comment on the case.

Top image via Google StreetView.

