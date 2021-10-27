Back

Pork seller, 72, found dead in his stall at Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre

The vendor had been spending nights in his stall for five to six years.

Alfie Kwa | October 27, 2021, 01:07 PM

On Oct. 26, a 72-year-old market vendor who sold frozen pork was found dead in his stall at Ghim Moh Road Market and Food Centre.

Regular customer found the vendor dead

According to Lianhe Wanbao, at around 7am on Oct. 26, one of the stall's regular customers noticed that the vendor was lying down on the floor of his stall.

Thinking he was asleep, the customer shouted and called out to the vendor, but he remained motionless and unresponsive.

The customer then entered the stall to check on the vendor, together with the owner of the neighbouring fish stall.

They were not able to wake the elderly man, and found that his body had stiffened.

They immediately called the police.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that there were several police officers in the area when they arrived at the scene.

At about 10am, a black police vehicle arrived and the body was taken away.

Stayed in his stall for the past few years

An owner of a vegetable and fruit stall in the market, surnamed Fu, told Lianhe Wanbao that the deceased was 72 old this year.

The deceased was often called by his nickname, "Ah Bo" and had been spending nights in his stall for the past five to six years.

He added the pork stall vendor would normally be very busy on weekdays, but had not been seen that morning.

However, as the other vendors were busy opening up their stalls, they did not notice that there was no activity at the pork stall.

Police do not suspect foul play

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that on Oct. 26 at 7:20am, the police were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 20 Ghim Moh Road.

A 72-year-old man was found lying motionless at the reported location and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Google Maps and Lianhe Zaobao. 

