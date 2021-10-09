It will take 3 to 6 months for S'pore to reach 'new normal': PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addressed the nation in a live telecast on Saturday (Oct. 9) afternoon.

In his speech, PM Lee talked about the path to a "new normal" in Singapore.

He said that it will take at least three months, and maybe as long as six months, for Singapore to get to that stage.

What will a new normal look like in Singapore?

According to PM Lee, a new normal in Singapore would mean that Covid-19 cases in the country will remain stable, "perhaps hundreds a day, but not growing".

Covid-19 restrictions and safe management measures (SMMs) can be eased, with "light SMMs" in place, PM Lee added.

In addition, hospitals in the country can go back to "business as usual", and Singaporeans can "resume doing the things we used to do".

"Get there we will"

A few countries have reached the new normal state, PM Lee said, such as those in Europe.

However, they have lost many lives along the way.

PM Lee added:

"Covid has surprised us many times before, and may yet surprise us again, but get there we will. In a safe and careful manner, with no one left behind to fend for themselves, and with as few casualties as possible."

Top image courtesy of MCI & Karen Lui.