Playmade S'pore selling coconut pearl, milk tea & smoothies for limited period

Playmade Singapore is joining in on the coconut drink craze with its own series of coconut smoothies, milk tea and pearls.

For the uninitiated, the Taiwanese bubble tea brand is known for its interesting selection of pearls.

Coconut series

Playmade's coconut series includes coconut pearls and drinks infused with teas and hand pulped coconut flesh.

These include:

Coconut Tea (from S$5.10)

Coconut Milk Tea (from S$4.80)

Coconut Smoothie (from S$4.90)

Coconut Tea Smoothie (from S$5)

Coconut Boba (S$1.10)

Available for a limited time

As the coconut series is categorised under "seasonal specials', it will likely only be available for a limited time.

Customers can purchase them at all Playmade stores except for its Marina Bay Link Mall outlet.

The coconut series will also be available via GrabFood.

View the full list of Playmade outlets here or check out the full menu on their website.

Top photos via Playmade Singapore and @justaveragefoodies/Instagram