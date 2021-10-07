Back

Wedding photographer deletes photos in front of groom after being denied break for food & drink

'I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore.'

Lean Jinghui | October 07, 2021, 03:19 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An anonymous user took to Reddit to vent about a recent predicament they found themselves in, after attending a wedding as a photographer.

In a post published on Reddit thread r/AmItheA**hole, the photographer explained that they had deleted all the photos taken at a wedding, after being denied food and water by the groom.

The post, which has gone viral, has since garnered over 27.4k upvotes and 2.8k comments.

Dog groomer, not photographer

The Redditor began the post by explaining that they have some photography experience as a dog groomer — they would take photos of the dog to put on social media after grooming was done, but seldom shoot things other than dogs.

A friend who was getting married had asked the user if they could shoot for them, "wanting to save money".

"I told him it's not really my forte," the photographer said, but was assured that the wedding photos did not need to be "perfect".

As the couple were on a shoestring budget, the Redditor then agreed to shoot the wedding for US$250, which was "nothing for a 10-hour event".

No food and drink

On the day of the wedding, the Redditor wrote that they followed the bride around from appointment to appointment pre-ceremony, to take photos as planned.

Photos of the wedding ceremony and reception were also captured.

Having started at 11am, and with the event due to end at 7:30pm, the photographer was looking forward to a break.

Food was being served at around 5pm, but the photographer was told that they "cannot stop to eat because [they] need to be photographer".

"I'm getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing," they added.

According to a follow-up comment, the Redditor clarified that they had initially been invited to the wedding as a guest, but after agreeing to be a photographer, it appeared that their seat at the table was taken away.

Denied a break

Wanting to find some food and drink, the Redditor then told the groom that they needed a break for 20 minutes.

However, the groom gave the user an ultimatum: continue being the photographer, or leave without pay.

This proved to be the tipping point:

"With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore."

The Redditor added that the couple had gone on their honeymoon after and been off social media, but people had apparently begun to ask for photos for the big day.

Support from Redditors

Following the post, support flooded in from many Redditors, who called the bride and groom out for their behaviour.

Via Reddit

Via Reddit

In another follow-up comment, the Redditor wrote: "In retrospect, I wasn't thinking straight because now I've nothing to show for my wasted time. I just had to get out of there and make a point before I did."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash

Vietnam to reopen Halong Bay, Hoi An to vaccinated travellers in December 2021

Good news for travellers.

October 07, 2021, 02:09 PM

Ben's Cookies at Wisma Atria closes down 3 days early after cookies sold out within minutes

The promotion was supposed to last till Oct. 10.

October 07, 2021, 01:33 PM

'Squid Game' creator hints possible sequel centred around the frontman

Hopefully, more questions in the first season will be answered.

October 07, 2021, 01:20 PM

Weird & unrealistic: 'Squid Game' rejected by investors & actors for 10 years before it became a hit

He had to stop writing when he had to sell his laptop (worth S$917.12) for money.

October 07, 2021, 12:56 PM

Australia army introduces e-bike for outfield stealth missions

Singapore army should also use e-bike.

October 07, 2021, 12:55 PM

Year-end exams for Primary 3 & 4 students in S'pore cancelled

Year-end examinations for Primary 5 students will still proceed under strict SMMs.

October 07, 2021, 12:44 PM

Chantalle Ng still nervous to see her name in headlines despite seeing it as measure of success

Uh, hello Chantalle?

October 07, 2021, 12:33 PM

Standard of 2021 PSLE math paper 'comparable' to past years': S'pore Examinations & Assessment Board

SEAB's chief executive added that the math paper was aligned to the syllabus taught in schools.

October 07, 2021, 12:07 PM

BMTC shares photos of NSF recruits on Tekong on first night, no tears on pillow

Parents used to go to Pulau Tekong on enlistment day, but have to make do with photos now.

October 07, 2021, 04:00 AM

Woman in S'pore jailed 4 months for selling fake Chanel, Louis Vuitton bags on FB Live

She had imported the fake goods from her home country Vietnam.

October 06, 2021, 11:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.