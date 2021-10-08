Back

Stricter licensing conditions for pet breeders & boarding facilities kick in on April 1, 2022

With the aim of improving animal welfare, and welfare for breeding dogs in particular.

Ashley Tan | October 08, 2021, 03:16 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Following numerous public consultations, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board (NParks), has reviewed the licensing conditions for pet breeders and commercial pet boarding facilities.

Pet breeders and boarders will thus face tightened licensing conditions from Apr. 1, 2022, that prohibit practices such as inbreeding, breeding pets with known harmful heritable conditions, and mandating post-retirement care for breeding dogs.

Public consultations with pet owners and industry stakeholders

The changes were made as part of the Pet Sector Review started in Aug. 2019, where the pet breeding and boarding sectors were identified as a key priority for review, according to AVS in a media briefing on Oct. 8.

This comes on top of the rising trend in pet ownership and a steady increase in the number of licensed dogs and pet shops.

Three areas identified for focus during the Review were breeding, boarding and traceability.

To formulate an updated set of licensing conditions, five focus group discussions, two public consultation sessions with almost 6,000 responses received, and nine engagement sessions with industry stakeholders have since been conducted.

The most recent public consultation concluded on July 31, 2021, which involved around 750 respondents, 85 per cent of which were pet owners.

According to AVS, results showed that the respondents were "highly supportive" of efforts to tighten the licensing conditions for pet breeding and boarding facilities.

Updated licensing conditions for breeders

The revised licensing conditions for pet breeders span several key areas — welfare of breeding dogs, their socialisation and enrichment, their diet and healthcare, and traceability and record-keeping.

Some of the finalised conditions include:

  • Prohibition of in-breeding

  • Prohibition of breeding dogs with known harmful heritable conditions

  • Limiting the frequency of breeding at no more than one litter per year

  • Sterilisation of retired breeding dogs within six months after retirement

  • Carrying out post-retirement care for breeding dogs either through rehoming or continued care on the farm

  • Providing secure areas for dogs not only for exercise, but for social interactions and enrichment.

Other conditions also mandate that breeders are required to regularly clean and disinfect kennels, conduct regular health checks on breeding dogs, and have stringent record keeping of all breeding dogs and litters.

These revisions are aligned with overseas standards in Australia and the UK, and will ensure better welfare for breeding dogs.

Updated licensing conditions for pet boarders

AVS' new licensing conditions will soon cover all commercial boarding facilities for pets, and will also include more animals such as cats and other small mammals.

Previously, only five commercial boarders on farmlands were licensed.

Some of the finalised conditions include:

  • No boarding of sick animals with transmissible diseases

  • Daily health checks

  • Staff to undergo mandatory training and refresher courses

  • The immediate report to AVS on any incident of serious injury or death of any animals while in the boarding facility

The Apr. 2022 date, when the conditions will take effect, was chosen to give breeding and boarding industries ample time of six months to make any adjustments to the new conditions, AVS explained.

In the meantime, AVS will work closely with them to facilitate the implementation of the conditions.

Every licensed breeder will continue to be inspected at least once a year, and additional inspections will be conducted if breaches are found during previous inspections or when AVS receives feedback on any licensed breeder.

New public consultation on dog rehoming and adoption

Another key area of the Pet Sector Review is dog rehoming and adoption practices.

As such, AVS will be carrying out a month-long public consultation starting from Oct. 9 on the issue.

Members of the public can participate in an online survey which can be accessed here.

The survey will cover topics such as training-related issues, the adoption process, managing dogs with behavioural issues, and raising the standards of the dog training industry.

These findings will be collated alongside previous group discussions, and incorporated into new guidelines which are expected to be finalised by the end of 2021.

Top photo from Unsplash

Toast Box S'pore pairs savoury & sweet with fried chicken in boluo bun, launching on Oct. 11

Combination.

October 08, 2021, 03:37 PM

No SHN needed for fully vaccinated travellers between S'pore & South Korea from Nov. 15, 2021

They will be required to take Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests instead.

October 08, 2021, 03:28 PM

Food licences of 2 Golden Mile Complex pubs permanently revoked for doing illegal things

36 other F&B outlets were ordered to close.

October 08, 2021, 02:29 PM

Northshore Plaza, new sea-facing Punggol mall, opening on Oct. 29, 2021 with A&W & 2-storey Decathlon

Exciting.

October 08, 2021, 12:13 PM

S'pore panda cub over 3kg now with 6 cute little baby teeth

Looks like a toy.

October 08, 2021, 12:00 PM

153cm juvenile crocodile floating in East Coast Park canal relocated to Sungei Buloh

Young croc rediscovering Singapore.

October 08, 2021, 11:51 AM

1 resident pronounced dead at scene of Jurong West HDB fire linked to PMD

Two of the unit's occupants were rescued from the ledge to safety.

October 08, 2021, 11:17 AM

CNA correspondent goes chest-deep in murky water to calmly report on Thailand flood

Her cameraperson could be the other MVP.

October 08, 2021, 08:34 AM

S'pore employees lodged some 640 complaints a month about employers who breach safe management measures

Employees advised to clarify with employer first before reporting workplace SMM breaches to MOM.

October 08, 2021, 04:33 AM

Biden's mention of 'Taiwan agreement' sparked confusion for some. What exactly is he referring to?

Washington's "one China" policy is different from Beijing's "one China" principle.

October 08, 2021, 03:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.