Sunday night fight breaks out at Paya Lebar Square, police investigating

A fight, involving at least seven men, broke out on Sunday night, Oct. 24.

Footage of the incident was shared to Facebook on Oct. 26.

The short 18-second clip showed a group of men getting into a physical altercation with one another at the mall's taxi stand area.

It was not known what sparked the fight, but the video showed the men chasing one another, while throwing a flurry of punches and kicks.

At least three of the men fell to the ground at some point after getting struck, while another man tried to evade a kick by running down the short flight of stairs towards the road where some taxis were waiting.

While all these was happening, onlookers stood by the side and watched.

In response to Mothership.sg's queries, the police said they are investigating the incident: ”On Oct. 24, 2021, at 8.15pm, the police were alerted to a fight at 60 Paya Lebar Road. Police investigations are ongoing.".

