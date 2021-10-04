Govt able to handle 3,000 Covid-19 cases daily & 5,000 in 2 weeks if necessary: Ong Ye Kung

Health minister Ong Ye Kung acknowledged problems with the rollout of the Home Recovery Programme (HRP) in parliament today (Oct. 4), and said that the processes for home recovery were not "totally ready" when the surge of cases occured, as the HRP was still in its pilot stage.

However, the government is now prepared to handle 3,000 Covid-19 cases a day, and is looking to eventually prepared for 10,000 cases a day.

Ong was answering supplementary questions by Workers' Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru, who pointed out some of the public's confusion with the government's instructions over Covid-19 protocols, and problems reaching the Ministry of Health (MOH) hotline for those under the HRP.

HRP processes not ready in time for sudden increase in Covid-19 cases

Ong admitted that the HRP "did not go well", and he "fully acknowledge[d]" the problems that people had with the HRP, specifically the issues with timely conveyances and not being able to get through the MOH hotline.

He said that the problem was not because the beds at hospitals or community care facilities were full, but it was because the HRP processes were "not totally ready". He added:

"We were caught by the sudden increase. We were still implementing a pilot programme when all this happened."

Ong then applauded the efforts of those on the ground who tried to make the HRP work, despite the problems.

He said: "The team swung into action, a call of public duty kicked in, and everybody's putting [in their] heart and soul, solving the problem. So day by day we are seeing improvements, and we'll continue to do so, we have to make HRP work."

Ong added that the HRP was necessary so that the majority of patients, who are well, can recover at home so that the hospital capacity can be utilised for those who "really need help".

Not true to say government did not prepare

However, he refuted the "narrative" that the government did not prepare for this eventuality, and that they had in fact anticipated a possible huge spike in cases, as was seen in other countries that reopened.

He said that's why he and his fellow task force ministers spoke about the inevitability of rising cases in their press conferences.

Ong explained that the government was in its preparatory stage of rolling out the HRP when the Delta variant started circulating in Singapore, which is why cases shot up.

However, because the government was planning ahead, it was ready at that point in time to handle 1,500 cases a day in terms of community facilities and hospital beds. Right now, the government is ready to handle 3,000 cases a day, and will be able to handle 5,000 cases a day in a week or two.

The government is also planning for the eventuality of handling 10,000 cases a day.

Ong: MOH is now able to respond to 70 per cent of hotline calls

Jalan Besar Member of Parliament Denise Phua acknowledged that this was a difficult time for "everyone", but that she "can't help asking" how members of the public can get quick responses from MOH, seeing that the hotline has been difficult to get through.

Ong again acknowledged problems that people had when trying to contact MOH:

"I think it is true, the hotline has been difficult to call through in the past few days."

But he said that the situation has since improved, especially after enlisting the help of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

According to Ong, as of yesterday (Oct. 3), MOH was able to pick up almost 70 per cent of calls from the hotline.

Ong committed to improving the resources to man the hotline, and said that he thinks "the situation will change".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Low Jia Ying