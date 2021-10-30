4,248 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 16 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 4,248 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 29, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 29: 4,248 New community cases: 3,710 New imported cases: 2 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 536 Total number of cases reported thus far: 192,099

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 29: 16 Age: Between the ages of 44 and 90 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The 44-year-old had not been vaccinated against Covid-19. Total deaths reported thus far: 380

Hospital situation:

Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 257 Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 80 Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 59 Current overall ICU utilisation: 74 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Received booster shots: 14 per cent of the population

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo by Zhangxin Zheng