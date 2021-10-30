4,248 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 16 more deaths reported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 4,248 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 29, as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 29: 4,248
New community cases: 3,710
New imported cases: 2
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 536
Total number of cases reported thus far: 192,099
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 29: 16
Age: Between the ages of 44 and 90 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The 44-year-old had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Total deaths reported thus far: 380
Hospital situation:
Require oxygen supplementation in the general ward: 257
Unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 80
Critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 59
Current overall ICU utilisation: 74 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Received booster shots: 14 per cent of the population
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring five active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
Top photo by Zhangxin Zheng
