3,174 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

This brings the total number of cases to 175,818.

Jason Fan | October 25, 2021, 11:56 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,174 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 25, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 25: 3,174

New community cases: 2,843

Total number of cases reported thus far: 175,818

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 25: 14

Age: Between 60 and 93 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 329

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 18,279 (71.3 per cent)

Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,626 (18 per cent)

Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 952 (3.7 per cent)

Cases warded in hospital: 1,779 (6.9 per cent)

Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 261

Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 107

Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 64

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Number of individuals who received booster shots: 709,525

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring seven active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image via Jason Fan.

