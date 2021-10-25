3,174 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 3,174 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 25, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 25: 3,174 New community cases: 2,843 Total number of cases reported thus far: 175,818

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 25: 14 Age: Between 60 and 93 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions. Total deaths reported thus far: 329

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 18,279 (71.3 per cent) Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,626 (18 per cent) Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 952 (3.7 per cent) Cases warded in hospital: 1,779 (6.9 per cent) Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 261 Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 107 Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 64

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Number of individuals who received booster shots: 709,525

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring seven active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

