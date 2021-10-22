3,637 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,637 new Covid-19 cases today (October 22) as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 22: 3,637
New community cases: 3,039
Total number of cases reported thus far: 165,663
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 22: 14
Gender & age: Seven male Singaporeans and seven female Singaporeans, aged 41 to 97
Vaccination & medical status: Seven unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated, six vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions
Total deaths reported thus far: 294
Recovery
Cases in Home Recovery: 17,766 (71.2 per cent)
Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,645 (18.6 per cent)
Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 921 (3.7 per cent)
Cases warded in hospital: 1,609 (6.5 per cent)
Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 338
Cases in the ICU: 57
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Number of individuals who received booster shots: 655,029
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
