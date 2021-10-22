Back

3,637 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 14 more deaths reported

Total number of cases has reached 165,663.

Joshua Lee | October 22, 2021, 10:59 PM

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,637 new Covid-19 cases today (October 22) as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 22: 3,637

New community cases: 3,039

Total number of cases reported thus far: 165,663

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 22: 14

Gender & age: Seven male Singaporeans and seven female Singaporeans, aged 41 to 97

Vaccination & medical status: Seven unvaccinated, one partially vaccinated, six vaccinated. All of them had various underlying medical conditions

Total deaths reported thus far: 294

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 17,766 (71.2 per cent)

Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,645 (18.6 per cent)

Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 921 (3.7 per cent)

Cases warded in hospital: 1,609 (6.5 per cent)

Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 338

Cases in the ICU: 57

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Number of individuals who received booster shots: 655,029

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring five active clusters which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top image via TTSH/Facebook.

