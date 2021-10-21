16 Covid-19 deaths & 3,439 new cases reported in S'pore

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,439 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Thursday (Oct. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 162,026.

2,937 community cases

There are 3.439 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore, comprising 2,937 community cases, 500 dormitory resident cases, and two imported cases.

Amongst the local cases today, 492 seniors are above 60 years.

16 deaths

16 more patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, 11 were male Singaporeans / Permanent Residents, four were female Singaporeans, and one was a male Malaysian Work Permit holder.

They were aged between 61 and 93 years.

Amongst them, eight had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, one had been partially vaccinated and seven had been vaccinated.

15 of them had various underlying medical conditions, while a vaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 31.4 per cent were fully vaccinated and 68.6 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 21, 12 pm, amongst all Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 17,617 (72.4 per cent) cases are undergoing Home Recovery.

4,223 (17.4 per cent) cases are in Community Care Facilities, 880 (3.6 per cent) cases are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,613 (6.6 per cent) Covid-19 patients are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

For patients who are currently warded in hospital, 346 require oxygen supplementation, and 61 are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Amongst those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 47.1 per cent were fully vaccinated and 52.9 per cent were unvaccinated/ partially vaccinated.

Eight clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring eight clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 20, 2021, 84 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,701,329 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,625,367 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,567,666 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 230,651 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 119,711 individuals.

To date, 850,000 eligible individuals have been invited to receive their booster doses.

637,326 individuals have received their booster shots and another 98,000 have booked their appointments.

