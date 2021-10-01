Back

S'pore to see warmer & drier weather during first 2 weeks of Oct. 2021

The daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

Jason Fan | October 01, 2021, 06:17 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Warm and humid conditions are expected in Singapore for the first half of October 2021, in contrast with the wet weather seen in September 2021, according to an advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Daily maximum temperature of 35°C

In the first half of October 2021, it is expected to be warm on most days, and the daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 34°C.

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on a few nights, with night-time temperatures of around 28°C.

On a few days, particularly when it is dry and warm, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

The weather on some nights can be warm when prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

Night-time temperatures of around 28°C can be expected on those nights.

Below average rainfall expected

During the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers are expected on a few days over parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon, due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

In the latter half of the fortnight, thundery showers and gusty winds can be expected on some days between the early and pre-dawn hours.

The rainfall for the first half of October 2021 is forecast to be below average over parts of Singapore.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Unsplash.

S$58 tarts priced according to premium ingredients, says Fann Wong

Only Fann's.

October 01, 2021, 05:57 PM

Mothership Explains: Why S'pore's endemic Covid-19 strategy might not make sense — at least, not yet

TL;DR: Too much change, too quickly.

October 01, 2021, 05:47 PM

Passers-by join forces to save kitten nearly swept away in Jurong canal using DIY basket & rope

Heartwarming <3

October 01, 2021, 05:02 PM

Crowds show up to support Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng after its appeal to fill empty dining hall

People in Singapore exhibiting 'kampung spirit'.

October 01, 2021, 03:19 PM

Din Tai Fung S'pore releases palm-sized* 'tang bao' that is 70% bigger than xiao long bao

*Depends on whose palm.

October 01, 2021, 02:58 PM

Taiwanese actor Mike He blasted for saying he might opt for abortion if 3rd child was a girl

In his apology, he said both boys and girls are equal.

October 01, 2021, 02:27 PM

S'porean man nonplussed as Swensen's dark chocolate truffle ice cream really contains truffle oil

Chocolate truffle or chocolate with truffle??

October 01, 2021, 01:42 PM

Waterway Point Koufu diners paste dine-in stickers on escalator handle instead of designated board

The OP urged diners to spare a thought for elderly cleaners who have to remove the stickers.

October 01, 2021, 01:38 PM

'You say it is too late to reverse biodiversity loss, that isn't true': Jane Goodall urges young people to not lose hope

"If you think globally, you'll get depressed." Goodall advises young people to start locally, and take action with their friends to make a difference.

October 01, 2021, 01:19 PM

You can now check hotspots frequented by Covid-19 cases on MOH's website

Take note.

October 01, 2021, 01:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.