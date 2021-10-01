S'pore to see warmer & drier weather during first 2 weeks of Oct. 2021

Warm and humid conditions are expected in Singapore for the first half of October 2021, in contrast with the wet weather seen in September 2021, according to an advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Daily maximum temperature of 35°C

In the first half of October 2021, it is expected to be warm on most days, and the daily temperature is expected to range between 24°C and 34°C.

Warm and humid conditions can be expected on a few nights, with night-time temperatures of around 28°C.

On a few days, particularly when it is dry and warm, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35°C.

The weather on some nights can be warm when prevailing winds blow from the southeast or south, bringing warm and humid air from the sea over the land.

Night-time temperatures of around 28°C can be expected on those nights.

Below average rainfall expected

During the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers are expected on a few days over parts of Singapore between the late morning and afternoon, due to strong daytime heating of land areas.

In the latter half of the fortnight, thundery showers and gusty winds can be expected on some days between the early and pre-dawn hours.

The rainfall for the first half of October 2021 is forecast to be below average over parts of Singapore.

