Back

Yishun Northpoint City restaurant serving juicy pan fried pork buns bursting with soup

The restaurant also has a vegan version of the bun.

Karen Lui | October 29, 2021, 12:17 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Here's another bao to try if you enjoy soupy dumplings/ buns.

nosignboard Sheng Jian is a new restaurant at Northpoint City that specialises in sheng jian bao, a popular Shanghainese street food.

Sheng jian bao

For the uninitiated, sheng jian bao is also known as pan-fried pork bun.

An elevated version of the shui jian bao, the modified bun boasts a crunchy pan-fried bottom, soft skin, a filling of steaming hot soup and juicy pork.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by nosignboard SHENG JIAN (@nosignboardshengjiansg)

Unlike other pan-fried buns with fluffy doughs, the sheng jian bao's dough has a chewy texture.

At nosignboard Shen Jian, they offer the buns in four savoury fillings:

  • Signature "Popping Juices" (S$5.50 for three) with pork filling

  • Chilli Crab and Pork (S$6.30 for three)

  • Spicy Dried Shrimp (S$5.80 for three)

  • Vegan Sheng Jian Bao (S$5.30 for three) with preserved mustard greens filling

From left to right: Vegan Sheng Jian Bao (green), Signature "Popping Juices", and Chilli Crab and Pork (orange). Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

The sheng jian baos are only available from 11:30am onwards.

Other menu items

Besides sheng jian bao, nosignboard Sheng Jian offers a range of authentic Northern Chinese dim sum and dishes.

Priced at S$7.80, the Spicy Chicken in 'Sichuan' Style (Chilled) is a chicken appetiser served with Sichuan Mala spicy sauce.

Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

If you enjoy the crusted rice at the bottom of the pan (also known as Guo Ba), a well-loved snack in Northern China, check out the Crispy Rice with Chilli Crab Meat Sauce (S$14.80).

Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

The Famous Wu Xi Braised Pork Cube (S$14.80) comprises succulent pork belly cubes that are braised and coated in red sauce with sweet vinegar.

Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

The Dried Noodles with Scallions & Dried Shrimps (S$6.80) offers a comforting bowl of noodles to pair with the sheng jian bao.

Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

A traditional Shanghainese pastry, the Deep-fried Radish Pastry (S$5.80 for three) consists of buttery flaky layers encasing a savoury white radish filling.

Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

For dessert, cool off from the Sichuan spices with the Chilled Coconut Papaya Pudding (S$4.80 for three) or Crispy Purple Sweet Potato Balls (S$4.80 for three) that contains a custard filling.

Chilled Coconut Papaya Pudding (in the back row) and Crispy Purple Sweet Potato Balls (in the front). Photo by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

Facade and interior

Here's a look at the restaurant:

Photo by no signboard Sheng Jian.

Photo by no signboard Sheng Jian.

Photo by no signboard Sheng Jian.

The restaurant recently opened to snaking queues:

Photo by no signboard Sheng Jian.

Photo by no signboard Sheng Jian.

nosignboard Sheng Jian

Address: 1 Northpoint Drive , #01 - 137/138, South Wing of Northpoint City, Singapore 768019

Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top images by nosignboard Sheng Jian.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Giant 42m-long KAWS sculpture at Marina Bay from Nov. 13-21, 2021

Gotta zoom out to take your pics.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Chinese influencers pose in front of Shanghai's Costco to look like they're in US

The influencers posted tips on how to take photos that appear like they were taken in Los Angeles.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Anonymous @sgcickenrice account admin a 20-year-old student in S’pore

Maybe sit down for this one.

October 29, 2021, 01:37 PM

1st S'pore-born footballer to sign for EPL club applied to renounce S'pore citizenship to 'evade NS': Mindef

He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit, according to Mindef.

October 29, 2021, 01:27 PM

North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Radio Free Asia

The country is starving as border with China closed and will remain so until 2025 due to pandemic.

October 29, 2021, 12:46 PM

Majestic Crested goshawk makes rare appearance in Hougang HDB estate

Hougang welcomes a new visitor.

October 29, 2021, 12:33 PM

World’s first 500ml bottle of iced MILO now available in S’pore

More MILO, more iced, more shiok.

October 29, 2021, 11:55 AM

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Meta means "beyond".

October 29, 2021, 10:18 AM

SFA: Biscuits in Hong Kong report safe to eat 'in moderation', no firm evidence they cause cancer

The agency explained that such compounds are naturally formed when food products are processed at high temperatures and low moisture.

October 29, 2021, 09:45 AM

From 30 to 487 Tesla cars on S'pore roads in a matter of months in 2021

Did you spot a Tesla on the road recently? You are not alone.

October 29, 2021, 03:43 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.