Yishun Northpoint City restaurant serving juicy pan fried pork buns bursting with soup

Here's another bao to try if you enjoy soupy dumplings/ buns.
nosignboard Sheng Jian is a new restaurant at Northpoint City that specialises in sheng jian bao, a popular Shanghainese street food.
Sheng jian bao
For the uninitiated, sheng jian bao is also known as pan-fried pork bun.
An elevated version of the shui jian bao, the modified bun boasts a crunchy pan-fried bottom, soft skin, a filling of steaming hot soup and juicy pork.
Unlike other pan-fried buns with fluffy doughs, the sheng jian bao's dough has a chewy texture.
At nosignboard Shen Jian, they offer the buns in four savoury fillings:
- Signature "Popping Juices" (S$5.50 for three) with pork filling
- Chilli Crab and Pork (S$6.30 for three)
- Spicy Dried Shrimp (S$5.80 for three)
- Vegan Sheng Jian Bao (S$5.30 for three) with preserved mustard greens filling
The sheng jian baos are only available from 11:30am onwards.
Other menu items
Besides sheng jian bao, nosignboard Sheng Jian offers a range of authentic Northern Chinese dim sum and dishes.
Priced at S$7.80, the Spicy Chicken in 'Sichuan' Style (Chilled) is a chicken appetiser served with Sichuan Mala spicy sauce.
If you enjoy the crusted rice at the bottom of the pan (also known as Guo Ba), a well-loved snack in Northern China, check out the Crispy Rice with Chilli Crab Meat Sauce (S$14.80).
The Famous Wu Xi Braised Pork Cube (S$14.80) comprises succulent pork belly cubes that are braised and coated in red sauce with sweet vinegar.
The Dried Noodles with Scallions & Dried Shrimps (S$6.80) offers a comforting bowl of noodles to pair with the sheng jian bao.
A traditional Shanghainese pastry, the Deep-fried Radish Pastry (S$5.80 for three) consists of buttery flaky layers encasing a savoury white radish filling.
For dessert, cool off from the Sichuan spices with the Chilled Coconut Papaya Pudding (S$4.80 for three) or Crispy Purple Sweet Potato Balls (S$4.80 for three) that contains a custard filling.
Facade and interior
Here's a look at the restaurant:
The restaurant recently opened to snaking queues:
nosignboard Sheng Jian
Address: 1 Northpoint Drive , #01 - 137/138, South Wing of Northpoint City, Singapore 768019
Opening hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily
Top images by nosignboard Sheng Jian.
