Back

3 North Korean soldiers reportedly sent to prison for doing BTS dance moves

The soldiers were apparently imitating the moves in "Blood Sweat and Tears".

Jean Chien Tay | October 29, 2021, 03:18 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Three North Korean soldiers have been sent to a political prison camp after being caught imitating the dance moves of South Korean boy band BTS in their song "Blood Sweat and Tears", according to Daily NK.

The South Korea-based news site, which relies on its informants in North Korea for its reporting, said the trio in their 20s were caught imitating BTS' dance moves on a train, after a power outage caused their train to stop at a train station on the way to Mount Paekdu, a symbolic site believed to be the birthplace of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.

The incident took place on Aug. 5, 2020, when a propaganda officer and a section chief from the Military Security Command (MSC) on the train saw the dance, and called the train station's personnel to arrest the three soldiers.

Initially believed to have been transported back to their unit, Daily NK later reported that the three soldiers were handed over to the MSC.

The MSC is an agency that monitors activities and gauges political loyalties of North Korean military personnel.

"Model soldiers"

The trio were arrested for “imitating a decadent dance from South Choson (South Korea) during a trip to Mount Paekdu, a holy site of the revolution, to learn the revolutionary spirit of the patriotic martyrs," according to Daily NK.

In a previous report, their fellow soldiers were surprised that the trio were labelled by the authorities as "ideologically corrupt to the core", as the three were "model soldiers".

After a six-months-long hearing, the trio had been stripped of their political honour and civil rights, and they have been sent to Kaechon Political Prison.

Denied knowing the dance was from South Korea

During interrogation, the soldiers reportedly said that they were "unaware" that the dance moves were from South Korea, and claimed that they have learned the moves in a military base.

They also pointed out that BTS's dance moves were popular in North Korean society, even before their military conscription.

Some North Korean soldiers raise doubts

Some soldiers in the North Korean military raised doubts about how the MSC personnel could recognise the dance and name the BTS's song, and questioned whether the MSC were watching BTS's videos themselves, according to Daily NK.

But the MSC is reportedly required to watch foreign videos for three hours a week in order to carry out their responsibilities. They were commended for plucking out the three soldiers as well.

"Decadent phenomenon"

The MSC deemed the incident a "decadent phenomenon of reactionary ideology and culture", Daily NK reported.

The agency further accused the trio of faulty understandings and attitudes, and said the soldiers were dishonest when they denied knowing that the dance was from South Korea.

The North Korean agency also reportedly stated that the trio had given inconsistent testimonies -- the soldiers said they learned the dance at their military base, but also said they were "following trends" in society before they joined the military.

The three soldiers are reportedly the first case to be tried for a law that was enacted in December 2020, months after their arrest.

Days after their arrest, North Korea's General Political Bureau reportedly distributed "political study and learning documents" to soldiers, and cited the trio as an example of imperialists targeting young soldiers.

Kim Jong Un says K-Pop is "vicious cancer"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un previously referred to South Korean pop culture as a "vicious cancer" that corrupts young North Koreans in terms of "attire, hairstyle, speeches, (and) behaviours".

North Korean state media reportedly said K-Pop would make North Korea "crumple like a damp wall" if left unchecked.

Read more:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via AFP/Getty Images & Hybe Labels/YouTube

Giant 42m-long KAWS sculpture at Marina Bay from Nov. 13-21, 2021

Gotta zoom out to take your pics.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Chinese influencers pose in front of Shanghai's Costco to look like they're in US

The influencers posted tips on how to take photos that appear like they were taken in Los Angeles.

October 29, 2021, 02:33 PM

Anonymous @sgcickenrice account admin a 20-year-old student in S’pore

Maybe sit down for this one.

October 29, 2021, 01:37 PM

1st S'pore-born footballer to sign for EPL club applied to renounce S'pore citizenship to 'evade NS': Mindef

He is also staying overseas without a valid Exit Permit, according to Mindef.

October 29, 2021, 01:27 PM

North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Radio Free Asia

The country is starving as border with China closed and will remain so until 2025 due to pandemic.

October 29, 2021, 12:46 PM

Majestic Crested goshawk makes rare appearance in Hougang HDB estate

Hougang welcomes a new visitor.

October 29, 2021, 12:33 PM

Yishun Northpoint City restaurant serving juicy pan fried pork buns bursting with soup

The restaurant also has a vegan version of the bun.

October 29, 2021, 12:17 PM

World’s first 500ml bottle of iced MILO now available in S’pore

More MILO, more iced, more shiok.

October 29, 2021, 11:55 AM

Facebook changes its name to Meta

Meta means "beyond".

October 29, 2021, 10:18 AM

SFA: Biscuits in Hong Kong report safe to eat 'in moderation', no firm evidence they cause cancer

The agency explained that such compounds are naturally formed when food products are processed at high temperatures and low moisture.

October 29, 2021, 09:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.