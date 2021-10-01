Back

No appointments required for seniors aged 60 & above to receive Covid-19 booster shots

To be eligible for the booster shot, seniors must meet the recommended six-month window after their second dose.

Karen Lui | October 01, 2021, 10:38 AM

On Sep. 30, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that eligible seniors who are 60 years old and above can walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) to receive their Covid-19 booster dose from Oct. 1.

No prior appointment is required, MOH added.

To be eligible for the booster shot, seniors must have completed their second Covid-19 dose on Apr. 1 or earlier.

Other seniors aged 60 and above will also be eligible once they meet the recommended window of six months after their second dose.

Vaccination booster programme

On Sep. 15, MOH commenced the vaccination booster programme for persons aged 60 and above.

They have been making good progress, MOH said in a press release.

As of Sep. 29, they have invited 500,000 eligible seniors to receive their booster dose. 215,729 individuals have received their booster shots while another 119,000 have booked their appointments.

According to MOH, data from Israel's nation-wide booster vaccination roll-out shows that a vaccine booster in persons aged 60 and above maintain strong protection against Covid-19 without additional safety concerns.

Hence, MOH urges all eligible seniors to step forward to receive their booster dose.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung also shared the news on his Facebook page on Sep. 30, calling on people to encourage their senior loved ones to receive the booster when their turn comes.

Top image via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook page.

