Unvaxxed adults can't accompany children into S'pore malls for tuition & enrichment, but childcare & pre-schools okay

Unvaccinated adults and guardians will be unable to accompany children going for tuition or enrichment classes in Singapore malls as no leeway will be extended to them.

Exceptions will be made though if it is for the children to go to childcare centres and pre-schools.

A Enterprise Singapore (ESG) spokesperson said in response to media queries on Oct. 14: "Childcare centres or pre-schools are key services typically required by parents who need to return to work."

The alternative arrangements, ESG said, was for a vaccinated caregiver to step in to take the child to the class, or obtain a negative pre-event test (PET) result.

A PET currently costs between S$20 to S$30 per test, checks online showed.

What are the new rules

From Oct. 20 onwards, unvaccinated people will be barred from entering malls and some standalone stores due to the implementation of the new vaccination-differentiated rules.

But some allowance has been provided for the unvaxxed.

Those who need to access childcare or medical services within malls must provide proof in the form of an appointment card or a letter of support.

Children up to age 12, those unvaxxed but have recovered from Covid-19, and those with a negative PET result will also be permitted entry, but only for the duration of the activity or service.

Standalone supermarkets outside malls and which are big are exempted.

Top photo via Google Maps