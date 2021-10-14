Back

S'pore cookie shop selling brownies that look like real cat poop for Halloween 2021

Oh crap.

Siti Hawa | October 14, 2021, 01:42 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Halloween is a time for pumpkins and scary costumes as a result of pagan practices becoming mainstream and diluted, so to spice things up a little, gourmet cookie shop Nasty Cookie has come up with "Cat Poop brownies" to add to this spooky season.

Because 'tis the season to cash in on unappetising food.

The cookie maker even sent an email to the media to plug the latest bake, titled, "We invite you to eat shit this Halloween."

Wouldn't be surprised if it was sent half-jestingly, half-seriously.

Cat poop

From Oct. 16 to 31, customers can purchase a box of Cat Poop brownies for S$5.

Each box comprises "poop" brownies, or brownies shaped like poop, served with streusel crumbs that look like cat litter.

Photo via Nasty Cookie

Photo via Nasty Cookie

Photo via Nasty Cookie

Photo via Nasty Cookie

Photo via Nasty Cookie

Details

The Cat Poop brownies will be available at all Nasty Cookie outlets and online, while stocks last.

Do note that limited boxes are available each day.

View the full list of outlets here.

Related article:

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top photos via Nasty Cookie

8-year-old girl with autism dies in M'sia after driver left her in van for 3 hours without realising it

The driver was supposed to send her to a daycare centre.

October 14, 2021, 12:45 PM

Shake Shack opening at Westgate

Good news.

October 14, 2021, 11:51 AM

English-speaking households & making learning fun: 3 S’porean parents share about the challenges of teaching their kids Chinese

Here’s how you can help your child.

October 14, 2021, 11:50 AM

Philips' new S$159 mask has cool airflow module which removes heat & moisture

And the module is rechargeable.

October 14, 2021, 10:49 AM

NOC talent Samantha Tan disputes Sylvia Chan's apology note claims

New development.

October 14, 2021, 10:42 AM

Cathay Cineplex no more unvaxxed halls, Parkway Parade TraceTogether ambassadors no time for toilet

Day 1 of vaccination-differentiated rules on Oct. 13, 2021 in the eastern part of Singapore.

October 14, 2021, 04:09 AM

S'pore mother mourns 17-year-old son's suicide after his arrest by CNB for selling drugs

CNB is investigating circumstances of teen's arrest and MHA intends to make findings available publicly.

October 14, 2021, 03:33 AM

9 deaths & 3,190 new Covid-19 cases in S’pore

Today's update.

October 13, 2021, 11:32 PM

Duterte says he will lead mission to jab anti-vaxxers with Covid-19 vaccine in their sleep

"Look for them in your village, let's go there while they're asleep and inject them while asleep so we can get it done."

October 13, 2021, 11:14 PM

NOC's Sylvia Chan says sorry amidst bullying allegations

Chan revealed she will be "removed from NOC's lineup of artistes".

October 13, 2021, 09:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.