S'pore cookie shop selling brownies that look like real cat poop for Halloween 2021

Halloween is a time for pumpkins and scary costumes as a result of pagan practices becoming mainstream and diluted, so to spice things up a little, gourmet cookie shop Nasty Cookie has come up with "Cat Poop brownies" to add to this spooky season.

Because 'tis the season to cash in on unappetising food.

The cookie maker even sent an email to the media to plug the latest bake, titled, "We invite you to eat shit this Halloween."

Wouldn't be surprised if it was sent half-jestingly, half-seriously.

Cat poop

From Oct. 16 to 31, customers can purchase a box of Cat Poop brownies for S$5.

Each box comprises "poop" brownies, or brownies shaped like poop, served with streusel crumbs that look like cat litter.

Details

The Cat Poop brownies will be available at all Nasty Cookie outlets and online, while stocks last.

Do note that limited boxes are available each day.

View the full list of outlets here.

Top photos via Nasty Cookie