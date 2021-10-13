Back

Cafe in Vancouver specialises in S'pore street food like laksa, nasi lemak, kaya toast & milo dinosaur

A taste of Singapore in Canada.

Siti Hawa | October 13, 2021, 04:02 PM

Laksa, nasi lemak and kaya toast are food items you'll commonly find in hawker centres and eateries in Singapore. However, these dishes are a tad harder to come by in Vancouver.

Luckily, diners living in Vancouver who wish to satisfy their cravings for Singaporean fare can now visit Nancy Go Yaya, a cafe that recently opened.

Photo via @yvr101food.travel

Menu

The cafe serves Singaporean favourites at a premium price tag, such as:

  • Kaya Toast C$11 (S$11.96)

  • Soft Boiled Eggs (two for C$4 (S$4.35)

  • Roti John (C$13 (S$14.14))

  • Chicken Curry puffs (two for C$7 (S$7.61))

  • Laksa (C$17 (S$18.49))

  • Nasi Lemak (C$17 (S$18.49))

Photo via @gurjeets87

Photo via @nancygoyaya

Photo via @nancygoyaya

Photo via @nancygoyaya

Beverages and sweet treats

You'll also find familiar sweet treats like the Pandan Chiffon Cake (C$7 or S$7.61), Kueh Kueh Ube (purple yam cake) (C$5.50 or S$5.98) and Condensed Milk Soft Serve (C$4.50 or S$4.89).

Beverages such as Teh Tarik (C$4.40 or S$4.35), Milo Dinosaur (C$5.50 or S$5.98) and Kopi (C$4.50 or S$4.89) are also on the menu.

Photo via @nancygoyaya

Photo via @yvr101food.travel

Top photos via @nancygoyaya

