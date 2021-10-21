Mynah found glued to tree in Choa Chu Kang, ACRES appealing for information

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) is appealing for information on a case involving a mynah that was glued to a tree near Block 503 Choa Chu Kang Street 51.

Stuck to twig with glue-like substance

At around 8:24am on Oct. 20, ACRES received a call after a member of the public found a mynah stuck on a twig that was coated with a glue-like substance.

The same twig was cable-tied to the tree.

ACRES rescued the mynah at 8:50am the same day.

The police were also at the scene upon receiving the caller's alert.

Bird currently recovering

ACRES reported that the bird is currently recovering.

However, it could have died from "stress and trauma" from dehydration or losing its feathers, or a predator could have also ended up stuck to the glue-like substance.

ACRES added that even though mynahs are not protected under the Wildlife Act, such cases are considered acts of cruelty under the Animals and Birds Act.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, first-time offenders caught causing cruelty to an animal can be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

NParks to investigate

ACRES has provided all pertinent information, including CCTV locations, to NParks, who will be investigating the case.

It is also appealing for members of the public who have useful information related to the incident to email them with relevant photos, videos or text.

You can read ACRES' full post here:

Top image from ACRES.

