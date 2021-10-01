Museum of Ice Cream S'pore transforms into 'haunted town' with 14 installations from Oct. 28 to 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Museum of Ice Cream, a pop-up exhibition spanning 60,000 square feet will be transformed into a 'haunted town' from Oct. 28 to 31, 2021.

The space will feature 14 "magical" installations, and guests are invited to come in costume.

While photos of the space are not available yet, here's what San Francisco's Museum of Ice Cream looked like during Halloween:

According to Museum of Ice Cream, its space in Singapore will be decorated in a similar way during the Halloween event.

In addition, the ice cream treats will feature flavours like butterfly "boo"-pea potong, red velvet soft serve and toasted marshmallow ice cream sandwich, which are in Halloween-like colours.

Tickets

According to the press release, tickets for the event are priced from S$38 per person and include unlimited ice cream with "spooktacular treats".

However, the website appears to show that tickets are priced from S$40 per person.

Customers with a Citi credit or debit card will enjoy early access to purchase the tickets from Oct. 1 at 10am to Oct. 8 at 5pm here.

Citi cardmembers will also enjoy priority queueing during their ticket time slot and are eligible for discounts off purchases at the gift shop, cafe and bar.

Members of the public can purchase tickets from Oct. 8 at 5:01pm.

Museum of Ice Cream Singapore

If you've yet to visit Museum of Ice Cream in Singapore, here's what the space looks like:

Read more about our visit to Museum of Ice Cream here.

