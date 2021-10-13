Motorcyclist told he can't park at specific lot in Pasir Ris as it's another motorcyclist's favourite lot

A motorcyclist has been told to park his bike somewhere else in a public car park in Pasir Ris as the lot he was occupying was another motorcyclist's personal favourite lot.

This privatisation of public property incident was shared on Facebook on Oct. 11.

The public multi-storey car park is located at Block 757A Pasir Ris Street 71.

Note stuck on motorcycle

One of the photos put up showed a note left behind on a motorcycle to inform the rider that the lot and the ones beside it were personal favourite lots utilised by "permanent owners".

The note, which was left on a motorcycle with a P-plate and assumed to be new to the area, read:

Hello, Looks like you are new here. I did not see your motorbike before... Can you kindly parked at other motorcycle parking lot. As most of the parking lots at this level is occupied by permanent owners. When you started to park here we don’t have a parking lot to park. Thanks for your understanding.

This suggested that the space in the public car park has been reserved by other motorcyclists who are believed to be season parking holders and residents in the estate.

No other information was provided on the note to justify the claiming of ownership of a public space.

It is understood that vehicle owners are entitled to park at any available lot in a public car park, as long as it is available.

Area decorated with stickers

However, another photo showed the area around the lots have been personalised with a clock and stickers, suggesting long-time users have transformed the space into their own by customising it.

Responses

Responses to the post have been sarcastic and biting, with multiple suggestions of reporting the antics of the long-time users of the lots to the authorities for defacement of public property.

One commenter suggested jokingly that the long-time users of the lots should spray paint their vehicle licence plate numbers on the ground to demarcate permanently and show their resolve that the lots are off-limits to others.

Others said such sense of entitlement was probably cultivated over a long period of time, with no other motorist stepping in to insist that public property usage is open to all on a first-come first-serve basis.

Particularly grating was the claim that there was no other parking lot to park at because the P-plate motorcycle had occupied one lot in a multi-storey car park.

