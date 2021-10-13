2D1N Mongolian yurt experience in northern S'pore with campfire & local vodka

For the uninitiated, a yurt is a portable, typically round tent that is home to many nomadic tribes in Mongolia.

While travelling to Mongolia is almost impossible right now, one can still experience what it's like to live in a yurt right here in Singapore.

Boutique travel agency Beyond Expeditions offers a two-day-one-night (2D1N) experience which is said to be the "most authentic Mongolian adventure" without leaving the island.

Here's what their yurt looks like:

Watching a Mongolian movie and vodka

The experience will take place at Beyond Expeditions' campsite located in the northern part of Singapore.

Activities include:

A wilderness survival session where one will learn basic wilderness survival skills like setting up shelter, fire craft and outdoor cooking Staying in a "unique and authentic" Mongolian yurt Watching a classic Mongolian movie under the stars while trying Mongolian vodka A campfire at night



The day will start at 10:30am and end at 10am the following day.

From S$450 per pax

The experience costs S$580 per pax.

Meanwhile, signing up with a buddy costs S$500 per pax and signing up with two buddies or more costs S$450 per pax.

Children 12 years and below will get a 50 per cent discount and all pets are welcome to join the experience.

The cost is inclusive of all tools, safety equipment and vegetarian meals.

However, participants will have to bring their own drinking water bottle, toiletries, slippers, towels and sets of clean clothing.

The 2D1N event requires a minimum of four participants per experience.

Shower facilities are also available at the campsite.

Throughout the event, staff from Beyond Expeditions will capture photos of the participants which will be processed and sent to participants as a souvenir.

Bookings can be made here.

