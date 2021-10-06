Back

S'pore to gain access to oral drug molnupiravir to treat Covid-19

The drug can potentially reduce number of Covid-19 related deaths and hospitalisation.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 06, 2021, 12:44 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

American pharmaceutical company MSD announced its supply and purchase agreement with the Singapore government for molnupiravir on Oct. 6.

MSD added that Singapore will gain access to the drug once "certain regulatory milestones" are achieved.

Molnupiravir is a drug that can be taken orally every 12 hours by adults with mild-to-moderate Covid.

It was previously reported to have reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death of Covid-19 patients by about 50 per cent for 775 patients, in their late stage Phase 3 study.

These participants of the trial are all adults, with mild to moderate reaction to Covid-19 infections and are not hospitalised.

MSD also said in their earlier press release that they plan to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with plans to submit marketing applications to other regulatory bodies worldwide.

If authorised, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral medicine for Covid-19.

How it works

Molnupiravir is the chemical name for a medicine originally developed to treat influenza that is given orally in a capsule, Bloomberg reported.

It inhibits replication of Sars-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, by a mechanism known as “lethal mutagenesis”.

In simple terms, it causes the machinery that reproduces the virus’s genetic material to make mistakes, thereby rendering the copies defective, Bloomberg reported.

Mothership has reached out to the Ministry of Health and Health Sciences Authority for their comments.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Customer & Springleaf Prata Place get into week-long dispute over 1 cup of lime juice

Hitting a sour note.

October 06, 2021, 12:21 PM

Mothership Explains: Does S'pore really have 'one of the most Covid-naive populations in the world'?

Multi-Ministry Taskforce co-chair Lawrence Wong said so at a press conference on Oct. 2. This is what he might have meant.

October 06, 2021, 11:59 AM

Still her own boss: Manicurist sticks to what she knows best, despite the pandemic

She helps people save time.

October 06, 2021, 11:50 AM

Someone who doesn't change their mind after considering facts is either stupid or ideological. I'm neither: Shanmugam

Shanmugam explained why his views on the law have changed from when he was a young backbench MP.

October 06, 2021, 11:30 AM

Don Don Donki allegedly opening at Waterway Point

Allegedly.

October 06, 2021, 11:09 AM

100 Plus popsicles in S'pore selling for S$1.50 so you can treat yourself after a workout

Some said it tastes sweeter than a typical 100 Plus beverage.

October 06, 2021, 10:33 AM

GST on all online goods imported into S'pore from 2023, new law proposes

Yes, from Jan. 1, 2023.

October 06, 2021, 05:18 AM

New high of 3,486 daily Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 9 more deaths reported

The full update.

October 05, 2021, 11:21 PM

Cabinet-appointed FICA tribunal will have power to overrule the minister's decision: Shanmugam

He agreed that executive powers must be subject to checks and balances.

October 05, 2021, 10:16 PM

Parliament's not a place to resort to rhetoric without offering real suggestions: Shanmugam on FICA debate

He criticised the Workers' Party for not "substantively engag[ing]" with what he said.

October 05, 2021, 09:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.