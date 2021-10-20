Back

MOH: Healthcare workers in S'pore can now apply for overseas leave

MOH said that it recognised the need for healthcare workers to "recharge and rest."

Matthias Ang | October 20, 2021, 12:39 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

All healthcare workers in Singapore are now allowed to applied for overseas leave.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Health (MOH) stated that an internal circular on the matter had been issued on Oct. 16 to public healthcare institutions.

Acknowledging that the workload at hospitals was immense, with healthcare workers under significant pressure, the ministry said that it recognised the need for staff to "recharge and rest" after fighting the pandemic for a long period of time.

It said:

"The public healthcare institutions will work to strike a balance for leave applications from staff so that staff can take turns to go on leave, while providing sufficient staffing for essential healthcare services."

Staff must still comply with internal guidelines of their respective institutions

The statement further clarified:

"Staff should continue to comply with prevailing national travel advisories. As with any leave applications, they will need to discuss the duration and timing of their leave applications with their supervisors, and comply with any internal guidelines that may be communicated to them by their institution. If in doubt, staff should check with their institution for further details."

In the case of SingHealth, an internal circular seen by Mothership revealed that taking overseas leave is still subject to approval by each staff's Head of Department (HOD).

When deciding to approve leave applications for overseas travel, HODs will take into account considerations such as the need for adequate staffing of clinic services, sufficient manpower reserves to accumulate a surge in Covid-19 cases and the prevailing national travel advisory, SingHealth's circular said.

In addition, the conditions for SingHealth staff to take overseas leave remain unchanged. These conditions are:

  • In the event that overseas travel is suspended under the prevailing national travel advisory, approved leave applications will be suspended, with staff having to bear all cancellation costs.

  • Staff have to pay for accommodation for serving of Stay-Home Notice (SHN), Covid-19 PCR swab tests, and any other additional costs incurred as part of Covid-19 safe travel requirements.

  • Should staff need to serve any SHN, quarantine or lock-down resulting from their personal overseas trips, they have to use their own Annual Leave (AL), or No-Pay Leave if their AL is exhausted.

Additional requirements on healthcare workers returning from overseas travel have been removed

Separately, another circular sent on Oct. 18 by MOH and seen by Mothership said that healthcare workers would no longer be subjected to additional testing requirements and restrictions upon returning from overseas travel.

In line with the MOH circular, the SingHealth circular further clarified that in light of the ministry's guidelines, additional precautionary measures for staff returning from overseas such as restrictions (such as being restricted to non-patient facing duties) and Covid-19 PCR or ART swab tests will be removed with immediate effect.

However, staff working in settings deemed "high risk" may be required to undertake additional measures upon their return.

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via SingHealth Facebook

Film depicting 'crushing defeat' of US army by the Chinese tops China’s box office with over S$1 billion

Commissioned by the Chinese government and released before national day holiday.

October 20, 2021, 12:19 PM

Calls to cancel NOC's Sylvia Chan grow after fresh allegations of workplace abuse surface

Allegations with receipts.

October 20, 2021, 12:11 PM

Kim Seon-ho 'belatedly' apologises after being accused of forcing ex-girlfriend to get an abortion

He had allegedly forced her to do so when they were dating in 2020.

October 20, 2021, 11:40 AM

S'porean opens Little Merlion cafe in Tokyo, serving dishes like laksa, prata & carrot cake

The closest to Singapore you can get in Japan.

October 20, 2021, 11:16 AM

Migrant workers in S'pore treated to Saturday lunch of chicken biryani

A much-deserved tasty meal.

October 20, 2021, 10:28 AM

Indonesian street vendor invents 'robot' to help him cook fried rice after suffering an injury

Thermomix but street food.

October 20, 2021, 09:59 AM

Best Electricity also closing down, third energy retailer to exit S'pore market in 1 week

One by one bowing out.

October 20, 2021, 02:31 AM

Covid-19 post weekend surge: Record 3,994 cases in S'pore, 7 deaths

Today's update.

October 20, 2021, 12:08 AM

Over 800 diners who are not fully vaccinated found eating at hawker centres in past week

NEA took enforcement actions against 92 individuals who breached the rules between Oct. 15 to 17.

October 19, 2021, 11:24 PM

Pulau Ubin crab hunting van taxi driver can take you anywhere you want on island

For your next trip to Pulau Ubin.

October 19, 2021, 06:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.