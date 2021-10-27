5,324 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 5,324 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 27, as of 12pm.

According to MOH, the infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to "many COVID-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon".

MOH says it is looking into this "unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window, and closely monitoring the trends for the next few days".

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 27: 5,324 New community cases: 4,651 New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 661 Total number of cases reported thus far: 184,419

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 27: 10 Age: Between 54 and 96 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions except one unvaccinated case. Total deaths reported thus far: 349

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 20,895 (74.3 per cent) Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,589 (16.3 per cent) Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 849 (3 per cent) Cases warded in hospital: 1,777 (6.3 per cent) Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 308 Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 76 Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 66

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population Number of individuals who received booster shots: 745,102

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring seven active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Top photo from Kingsley Yang/Unsplash