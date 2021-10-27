Back

5,324 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 10 more deaths reported

MOH said the unusually high cases today were mostly due to many Covid-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon.

Faris Alfiq | October 27, 2021, 11:36 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported 5,324 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Oct. 27, as of 12pm.

According to MOH, the infection numbers are unusually high today, mostly due to "many COVID-positive cases detected by the testing laboratories within a few hours in the afternoon".

MOH says it is looking into this "unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window, and closely monitoring the trends for the next few days".

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 27: 5,324

New community cases: 4,651

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 661

Total number of cases reported thus far: 184,419

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 27: 10

Age: Between 54 and 96 years old, all of whom had various underlying medical conditions except one unvaccinated case.

Total deaths reported thus far: 349

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 20,895 (74.3 per cent)

Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,589 (16.3 per cent)

Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 849 (3 per cent)

Cases warded in hospital: 1,777 (6.3 per cent)

Cases requiring oxygen supplementation: 308

Cases that are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU: 76

Cases critically ill and intubated in the ICU: 66

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85  per cent of population

Number of individuals who received booster shots: 745,102

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring seven active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Kingsley Yang/Unsplash

S'porean indoor skydiving champion Kyra Poh, 19, skydives over pyramids of Egypt

Sky's the limit.

October 28, 2021, 12:10 PM

COP26: What is a COP? Why this year’s climate summit might be the most important one yet.

A roundup of the goals and key topics of discussion at COP26.

October 28, 2021, 12:01 PM

1-for-1 Awfully Chocolate Hei ice cream at all outlets until Oct. 31, 2021

Not the first time this ice cream promotion is being run.

October 28, 2021, 11:39 AM

Shake Shack S'pore to debut black truffle burgers & fries on Oct. 30, 2021

Limited-time menu.

October 28, 2021, 11:30 AM

3 weeks' jail for S’porean, 27, who forced teen to strip & filmed him over staring incident

The video went viral on Twitter.

October 28, 2021, 11:11 AM

S'pore River Wonders' panda cub is now over 4kg, requires bigger weighing tray

Just what you need to chase away mid-week blues.

October 28, 2021, 09:17 AM

Sunday night fight breaks out at Paya Lebar Square, police investigating

Not the best way to pass the time.

October 28, 2021, 03:51 AM

Preview: Air-conditioned Hell's Museum opening at Haw Par Villa on Oct. 29, 2021

Cooler than the weather outside.

October 27, 2021, 11:53 PM

S’pore buses have ‘black box’ type device that tracks speed, braking & almost everything

Gone are the days when a bus driver just gets behind the wheel and zips away.

October 27, 2021, 11:48 PM

M'sia says it may reopen to fully vaccinated foreign tourists in December

Depending on the results of the Langkawi travel bubble, which will start on Nov. 15.

October 27, 2021, 10:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.