New high of 3,486 daily Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 9 more deaths reported

The full update.

Faris Alfiq | October 05, 2021, 11:21 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,486 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 109,804.

3,480 locally-transmitted cases

There are 3,480 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 2,767  in the community and 713 in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases are 643 seniors who are above 60 years of age.

Six imported cases

There are a total of six imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, three were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while three developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Nine deaths

Nine Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, six were male Singaporeans/PRs and three were female Singaporeans/PRs, aged between 64 and 90 years.

Amongst them, three had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, two had been partially vaccinated and four had been fully vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 130 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 5, 12pm, 1,512 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital.

Most are well and under observation. There are currently 247 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 34 in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 235 are seniors above 60 years.

Five clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following five active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 4, 83 per cent of our population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

321,228 individuals have received their booster shots and another 107,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 203,051 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 105,512 individuals.

