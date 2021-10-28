3,432 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,432 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 28, as of 12pm.
Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:
Situation update
New cases on Oct. 28: 3,432
New community cases: 3,171
New imported cases: 9
New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 252
Total number of cases reported thus far: 187,851
Deaths
New deaths reported on Oct. 28: 15
Age: Between the ages of 62 and 98 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.
Total deaths reported thus far: 364
Recovery
Cases in Home Recovery: 20,202 (73.6 per cent)
Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,581 (16.7 per cent)
Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 942 (3.4 per cent)
Cases warded in hospital: 1,732 (6.3 per cent)
Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.8 per cent
Vaccination progress
Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population
Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population
Number of individuals who received booster shots: 760,408
Clusters under active monitoring
MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.
