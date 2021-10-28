Back

3,432 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

The total number of cases has reached 187,851.

Fiona Tan | October 28, 2021, 11:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 3,432 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Oct. 28, as of 12pm.

Here are the important numbers that you should be aware of:

Situation update

New cases on Oct. 28: 3,432

New community cases: 3,171

New imported cases: 9

New cases in migrant worker dormitories: 252

Total number of cases reported thus far: 187,851

Deaths

New deaths reported on Oct. 28: 15

Age: Between the ages of 62 and 98 years old. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

Total deaths reported thus far: 364

Recovery

Cases in Home Recovery: 20,202 (73.6 per cent)

Cases in Community Care Facilities: 4,581 (16.7 per cent)

Cases in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities: 942 (3.4 per cent)

Cases warded in hospital: 1,732 (6.3 per cent)

Current overall ICU utilisation rate: 72.8 per cent

Vaccination progress

Completed full regimen/received two doses: 84 per cent of population

Received at least one dose: 85 per cent of population

Number of individuals who received booster shots: 760,408

Clusters under active monitoring

MOH is monitoring six active clusters, which have already been ring-fenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

