3,348 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore, 9 new deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 3,348 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Oct. 16).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 145,120.

Nine more deaths

Nine more people have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, four were male Singaporeans and five were female Singaporeans, aged between 60 and 89 years old.

Of these, five had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, two had been partially vaccinated and two had been vaccinated.

Eight of them had various underlying medical conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 26.3 per cent were fully vaccinated and 73.7 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In total, the death tally from complications due to Covid-19 infection in Singapore has reached 224.

2,688 community cases

There are 2,688 cases in the community, and 656 cases in the migrant worker dormitories.

Amongst the local cases today are 475 seniors who are above 60 years.

There are also four import cases today.

Condition of current Covid-19 cases

As of Oct. 16, 12pm, amongst all the Covid-19 community cases who have been onboarded or admitted, 16,580 (76.5 per cent) are undergoing home recovery.

2,862 (13.2 per cent) are in Community Care Facilities, 766 (3.5 per cent) are in Covid-19 Treatment Facilities, and 1,464 (6.8 per cent) are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

For patients who are currently are warded in hospital, 310 cases require oxygen supplementation, and 62 cases are in the ICU.

Over the last 28 days, 98.6 per cent of local infected cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, 1.1 per cent required oxygen supplementation, and 0.1 per cent had been in the ICU.

Among those who required oxygen supplementation and ICU, 49.4 per cent were fully vaccinated and 50.6 per cent were unvaccinated/partially vaccinated.

Monitoring two active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring two clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 15, 84 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 9,598,504 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna).

In total, 4,616,536 individuals have received at least one dose of vaccine under the national vaccination programme, and 4,555,676 individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 224,870 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 117,283 individuals.

To date, MOH has invited about 780,000 eligible individuals to receive their booster doses.

554,004 individuals have received their booster shots and another 100,000 have booked their appointments.

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin