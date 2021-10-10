Back

2,809 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 9 more deaths reported

Tonight's update.

Zi Shan Kow | October 10, 2021, 11:51 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 2,809 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Sunday (Oct. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 126,966.

2,807 locally-transmitted cases

There are 2,807 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection in Singapore, with 2,176 in the community and 631 in the migrant worker dormitories, and two imported cases.

Amongst the local cases are 449 seniors who are above 60 years of age.

MOH said that the fall in the number of cases today is likely due to fewer swabs being done over the weekend at PHPCs and polyclinics, and is not indicative that the epidemic curve is bending.

Nine deaths

Nine more Covid-19 patients have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Of these, eight were male Singaporeans and one was a female Singaporean, aged between 70 and 88 years.

Amongst them, four had been unvaccinated against Covid-19, three had been partially vaccinated and two had been fully vaccinated.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

In total, 162 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Amongst those who have passed away over the last 28 days, 29.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 70.2 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of Oct. 10, 12pm, 1,613 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital, mostly for observation.

There are currently 292 cases requiring oxygen supplementation and 41 in the ICU.

Two clusters under close monitoring

MOH is closely monitoring the following two active clusters:

Update on vaccination progress

As of Oct. 9, 83 per cent of Singapore’s population has completed their full regimen or received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 85 per cent has received at least one dose.

411,447 individuals have received their booster shots and another 74,000 have booked their appointments.

In addition, 212,622 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 112,381 individuals.

Top image via Unsplash/Kingsley Yang.

