15-year-old girl missing since Sep. 28, 2021 last seen in Yishun

Those with relevant information can call the police hotline or submit it online.

Mandy How | October 03, 2021, 11:36 AM

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for five days, since Sep. 28, 2021.

Lynette Lim Shu Hui was last seen at 3 Yishun Close, at about 6:30am.

Those with relevant information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000 or submit it online. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

