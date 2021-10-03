15-year-old girl missing since Sep. 28, 2021 last seen in Yishun

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for five days, since Sep. 28, 2021.
Lynette Lim Shu Hui was last seen at 3 Yishun Close, at about 6:30am.
Those with relevant information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000 or submit it online. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.
Top image via SPF, Google Maps Street View
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.