4 of these smol e-buses with 1 door in whole of S'pore, plying roads in Yio Chu Kang

Generally, public buses in Singapore have a certain look. Aside from the lush green livery, they tend to be long-ish, single or double decker buses equipped with two doors.

And so whenever a new bus that breaks that mould comes along, it always seems a little fascinating.

Like the time this special three-door bus was spotted in the wild:

And, in case you didn't know, we also have mini public buses that ply the roads.

These little bad boys have been around since 2019 and they are only deployed for the bus service 825, which serves the private estate around Lentor.

Four of these fully electric mini buses have been leased by Chinese manufacturer BYD to bus operator Tower Transit. These buses were previously leased to and operated by SMRT Buses.

How is it different from usual buses?

The most obvious difference, aside from the length, is the number of doors.

The mini bus — called the BYD C6 — has only one door -- it also has an emergency door at the back, but that doesn't really count.

This single door serves as both the bus entrance and exit.

Here's what the entrance and exit look like:

This is a high-floor bus (unlike new buses today which tend to have very low floors) and so there are handlebars installed for passengers who are boarding or alighting.

This special minibus also comes with a remote-controlled wheelchair lift.

Unlike the usual 12m single deck buses which can carry up to around 90 passengers, the BYD C6 has a carrying capacity of 24 passengers.

According to Land Transport Guru, there are private operators in Singapore which utilise the BYD C6 mainly for shuttle services.

Top image via Land Transport Guru.