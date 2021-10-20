Back

Migrant workers in S'pore treated to Saturday lunch of chicken biryani

A much-deserved tasty meal.

Jane Zhang | October 20, 2021, 10:28 AM

Dozens of migrant workers in Singapore were treated to a delicious lunch of chicken biryani in the midst of their hot work day on Saturday (Oct. 16).

The meals were arranged by local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), and sponsored and delivered by social services organisation Elshadai Cares.

45 packets of chicken biryani

In a Facebook post on Monday (Oct. 18), IRR shared about their meal treat for a number of migrant workers.

The post stated that migrant workers' meals may typically consist of a lot of rice, a little gravy, and little else. In addition, due to lack of refrigeration and reheating abilities, food may turn rancid if left out in the sun.

In the past week, complaints surfaced at Westlite dormitory at Jalan Tukang in Jurong about alleged breaches in Covid-19 health protocols and poor food quality, including allegations of insects, pieces of newspaper, and hair being found in workers' packed food.

An IRR volunteer told Mothership that in the treat featured in the Facebook post, 45 chicken biryani meals were served to the workers.

Photo via ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

Ways to donate

The IRR Facebook post read:

"[I]t’s always a treat for our migrant brothers to have meal treats especially those that are rich in variety and taste 🤩🤩!

Many thanks to all our donors who come forward regularly with meal offers🙏🏼."

Elshadai Cares — an organisation involved in counselling, supporting the elderly, helping migrant workers, and organising prayers — is one of IRR's donors who helps to support their migrant worker programmes.

IRR founder Dipa Swaminathan told Mothership that others interested in donating meals to migrant workers may message the team on Facebook, or donate to their upcoming Deepavali campaign, which will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 10.

Top photo via Facebook / ItsRainingRaincoats.

